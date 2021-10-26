×
Shiva Thapa beats Kenya’s Victor Nyadera at 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa beats Kenya&rsquo;s Victor Nyadera at 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships (Pic Credit: BFI)
Indian boxer Shiva Thapa beats Kenya’s Victor Nyadera at 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships (Pic Credit: BFI)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
ANALYST
Modified Oct 26, 2021 09:01 PM IST
News

Skilled Indian boxer Shiva Thapa began his 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships campaign with a comfortable win in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday.

Thapa put up a commendable performance against Kenya’s Victor Nyadera in the 63.5kg division clash. The Indian pugilist convincingly sealed the bout with a 5-0 victory in the Round-of-64 match.

Thapa was in good form throughout the encounter and swept the match with technical supremacy.

𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗪𝗘 𝗚𝗢 🥊🔥@shivathapa starts off his #MensWorldChampionships campaign with a comfortable win as he defeats 🇰🇪's Victor Nyadera 5️⃣:0️⃣ in R64 match of 63.5 kg 🔝#PunchMeinHaiDum
#boxing
#aibawchs2021 https://t.co/ql29UIuSqq

Earlier on Monday, Rohit Mor took charge from the beginning and pulled a few heavy punches to outweigh Ecuadorian pugilist Jean Caicedo with a 5-0 win in the 57kg opening round match.

Meanwhile, Akash Sangwan sailed through to the second round with a comprehensive 5-0 triumph over Turkey’s Furkan Adem in 67kg clash.

Thapa will next square off against Sierra Leone’s John Brown in the Round of 32 clash on Saturday.

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) goes through to the second round of the AIBA World Boxing Championships following a comprehensive 5-0 defeat of Victor Nyadera 🇰🇪.The five-time Asian medalist will face John Brown 🇸🇱 in the Round of 32, on October 30.#BetterEveryday🇮🇳 #Boxing🥊

Indians in action on October 26 at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships:

At least three indian boxers will be in action later on Tuesday at the prestigious 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships.

Narender (92kg) will take on Poland’s Oskar Safaryan, whereas Sumit (75kg) will compete against Damon O’Neill of Jamaica later today.

It will be a massive challenge for Deepak Bhoria as he will face two-time Asian champion Azat Usenaliev of Kyrgyzstan later in the day. Deepak will compete in the 51kg category in the opening round of his campaign.

At least 650 top boxers from around 100 different countries have participated at this prestigious boxing tournament. According to AIBA's newly-introduced weight categories, for the first time in the history of the boxing championships, there will be boxers competing in 13 weight divisions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
