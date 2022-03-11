Krrish Pal, Ravi Saini enter finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Indian boxers Krrish Pal and Ravi Saini progressed into the junior boys' finals at the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, on Thursday (March 10).

Krrish (46kg) dominated Thailand's Kangpi Bokhunthod in the semi-finals to win the match by unanimous decision. He started the match in an aggressive fashion, throwing fierce punches to put the opponent on the backfoot.

Meanwhile, Ravi Saini (48kg) pulled off a hard-fought 3-2 win over Kazakhstan's Bexultan Boranbek to enter the final. Ravi took a cautious approach in an action-less opening round.

In a neck-and-neck contest, both boxers threw powerful jabs in what turned out to be an intense battle. However, Ravi held his nerves during the crucial final round to win the bout by a split verdict.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official Junior boys puts up some gritty performances in the semifinals of !



: Total of junior boys have advanced into the FINALS!



Go for 🥇, boys!



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing Junior boys puts up some gritty performances in the semifinals of @BoxingAsian #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Jordan: Total ofjunior boys have advanced into the FINALS!Go for 🥇, boys! 🇮🇳 Junior boys puts up some gritty performances in the semifinals of @BoxingAsian #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Jordan 🇯🇴! 💥 ℹ️: Total of 4️⃣ junior boys have advanced into the FINALS! 👏Go for 🥇, boys! 🔝#PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing https://t.co/uMNxNa3eXH

Krrish and Ravi will take on Tajikistan's Anushervon Fazylov and Uzbekistan's Ilkhomjon Ergashev in their respective finals bouts.

Among other boxers, Yashwardan Singh overwhelmed Kazakhstan's Alexey 4-1 in the 60kg category, while Rishabh Singh defeated Choibekov 5-0 in the 80kg category to advance to the finals.

Indian performances in the youth section of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

It has been a mixed bag for Indian pugilists so far in the youth section of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships.

Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg) and Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg) bowed out in the youth men's semi-finals.

In the youth women’s semi-final matches, Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Muskan (75kg) recorded wins while Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg), finished their campaigns with bronze medals.

The continental showpiece event has 352 boxers participating from 21 countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will take place on March 13 and 14.

Also read: Nivedita Karki, Tamanna enter finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee