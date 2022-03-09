Nivedita Karki, Tamanna enter finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Indian youth women boxers Nivedita Karki and Tamanna continued their brilliant run to progress to the finals of the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday (March 9).

Nivedita and Tamanna emerged victorious in their respective semi-finals bouts. Both pugilists have now registered bagged silver medals in the last edition of the boxing tournament.

Nivedita defeated Thailand’s Runrarit Graisee 4-1 in her 48 kg contest while Tamanna (50 kg) produced a dominating performance to pull off an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Anita Adisheva.

Meanwhile, Renu settled for a bronze medal after a 0-5 loss in the 52 kg semi-finals bout against Uzbekistan’s Munavvar Fozilova.

Earlier, Mahi Siwach (46 kg), Palak Zambre (48 kg), Vini (50 kg) and Yakshika (52 kg) were the other pugilists who recorded victories in their respective categories to enter the finals on the seventh day of the boxing championships on Tuesday (March 8).

The Indian women boxers have secured medals in all 12 weight categories, while men have confirmed six medals. This takes the country’s medal tally to 18 in the youth section.

As many as 11 female boxers have confirmed medals with semi-finals berths while Nirjhara Bana (+80 kg) attained direct qualification to the final. Nine boxers have entered the last-4 stages of the junior boys’ category. A total of 21 medals have been confirmed in the junior section.

Indian boxers to feature in semi-finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

At least eight Indian boxers will vie for a spot in the finals at the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships.

Tanisha Lamba (54 kg), Prachi (57 kg), Shaheen Gill (60 kg), Ravina (63 kg), Priyanka (66 kg), Pranjal Yadav (70 kg), Muskan (75 kg), Sneha (81 kg) will be competing for a place in the final when they enter the ring later today.

The continental showpiece event has 352 boxers participating from 21 countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will take place on March 13 and 14.

