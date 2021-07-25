India at Olympics 2021: 3 talking points from Mary Kom's win over Miguelina Garcia in Round 32 of women's flyweight category

Olympic bronze medalist and six-time world champion MC Mary Kom opened her Olympics 2021 campaign in style. Mary Kom, representing India in the women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category, defeated Miguelina Hernandez of the Dominican Republic in Round of 32.

Mary Kom won her bout via a 4-1 split decision. The win takes Mary Kom into Round of 16 where she will face Columbia's Ingrit Valencia. The Colombian boxer won a bronze medal in the women's flyweight category at Rio Olympics 2016.

Here are 3 talking points from Mary Kom's win over Miguelina Hernandez

#1. Mary Kom started the bout with caution

Mary Kom unleashed a combination of punches and hooks in the opening bout. But she mixed the punches and hooks with a strong defense. The mix of aggression and caution in the opening round meant that the result was split at the end of the first round. Three judges gave Mark Kom 10 points and two judges gave 9 points for her show in the first round.

#2. Mary Kom used experience well against a much younger opponent

Mary Kom is 38 years old, while Miguelina Hernandez is just 23. So the age was definitely not on Mary Kom's side when she took the ring against Miguelina Hernandez. The Indian boxer had to make sure that she did not get tired early and was left with enough energy in her tank for the third and final round.

Hence the Indian boxer brought her vast experience in play for Round 2. In the second round, Mary Kom was defensive and did not unleash any punches. Mary Kom's defensive approach was on display in the score of Round 2 as she scored three 10s and two 9s once again.

#3. With the match in balance, Mary Kom went all out in the last round

As the bell rang to mark the start of the third and final round, Mary Kom unleashed a flurry of punches, jabs and cuts. Mary Kom was so aggressive in Round 3 that it felt like she would soon land a knock-out blow. The Indian boxer cornered Miguelina Hernandez and kept releasing punches on her opponent. The final round was a lopsided affair and Mary Kom impressed the five judges and earned 10 points from all of them.

Edited by Diptanil Roy