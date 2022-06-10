MC Mary Kom ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury

Ace Indian boxing champion Mary Kom has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury. The six-time world champion withdrew from the on-going women’s boxing trials for the Commonwealth Games after she twisted her knee during a bout on Friday.
During the 48kg contest against Nitu, London Olympics bronze medallist Mary sustained a knee injury just minutes into the opening round. After immediate medical assistance, Mary came back into the ring and the bout resumed.
However, the ace boxer experienced intense pain and eventually left the ring towards the end of the opening round.
The referee stopped the bout and declared Nitu the winner with an RSCI verdict.
Nitu will face Manju Rani in the final on Saturday, aiming to seal a Commonwealth Games berth in the 48kg category.
CWG would have been Mary Kom's last international event
The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will have been Mary Kom’s last international competition. As per the International Boxing Association (IBA) athletes policy over age restrictions, all boxers over the age of 40 will not be allowed to participate. Mary will turn 40 this November and would have loved to sign off on a high.
Mary Kom had earlier skipped the Women's World Boxing Championships and also said she wouldn't be participating in the Asian Games (which weren't postponed then) to concentrate on the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
She had said that she took the decision to give youngsters a chance to shine on the international stage.
Earlier this month, Tokyo Olympian and world 2019 silver medalist Amit Panghal sealed a berth for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the men’s 51kg category.
In a major upset, India’s Tokyo Olympian Satish Kumar bowed out as he lost to Sagar in the heavyweight category. Sagar will compete at the Commonwealth Games in the plus 92kg.
