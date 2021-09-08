AIBA unveils Men’s Boxing World Chapionships logo

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has unveiled the logo for the Men’s Boxing World Championships scheduled to be held next month in Belgrade, Serbia. The logo consists of a graphic representation of a boxer, a national pattern and a font composition.

It also has graphic images of buildings and symbols synonymous to the host country. The logo is also based on the stylised national pattern of Serbia, which has become a universal stylistic element.

The color combination used is that of the Serbian national flag. Serbian Boxing Federation President Nenad Borovčanin was quoted by Insidethegames.biz as saying:

"We wanted to create a strong brand of our Championships because we are very proud to be the hosts. This logo shows our national motives and our hospitable soul. The best athletes all around the globe will fight for this prestigious title. We want to create the best conditions for them, so they can achieve their goals.”

The men’s boxing worlds is due to start with an opening ceremony and official draws on October 24. The bouts will begin on October 26, with finals scheduled for November 5 and 6.

“This is the main tournament in our calendar for the year 2021. Therefore, we are ready to celebrate the sport of boxing with amazing fights, the emotions of the participants and the attention of a global audience. It's a great honor for each and every athlete to show their best when the whole world is watching," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

This is the second time Belgrade will host the boxing world championships since 1978 when the city was part of the old Yugoslavia.

AIBA to organize Women’s boxing world championships by December

The International Boxing Association is also planning to hold the women’s world championships by the end of this year. The event was originally planned for April in Poland but was ccanceleddue to the pandemic. It will be held in November last week or December first week.

