Amit Panghal's projected path to Tokyo Olympics final: Predictions, analysis and possible opponent

Amit Panghal's medal chances got tougher at the Tokyo Olympics after the boxing draws were announced on Thursday. The Indian pugilist is the top seed in the 52 kg men’s category but faces a strong group of boxers on the road to the final.

Amit Panghal, the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist, will be competing in his first Olympics. And although he is the favorite to finish at the podium, the pressure may work against him.

Amit Panghal’s Road to Final Projection

The 25-year-old has been given a bye and will face the winner of Colombia's Rivas Martinez and Botswana's Ro Mahommed in the Round-of-16. The Haryana-born is likely to face Martinez as his first opponent on July 31.

The Colombian pugilist is the 2016 silver medalist in the light flyweight category. He is also the 2017 World Amateur Championship bronze medal winner.

If Amit Panghal pulls off an inspiring win, he could face another Olympic medalist in Yoel Fino of Colombia or Hu Jianguan of China. Both boxers have been drawn in his group and are likely to face each other in round 16. The winner will take on Amit Panghal in the quarterfinals.

While Fino was the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist at flyweight, Hu Jianguan was the bronze medal winner in the same weight class.

Amit Panghal and Jianguan have met twice in the last two years, with both winning a bout each. In their most recent at the Olympic Qualifiers, though, the Chinese defeated the Indian in the semifinals.

In the semifinals, the Indian pugilist could be up against his arch-nemesis and reigning world champion Shakhobidin Zoirov. Amit Panghal has never been able to defeat the Uzbekistan boxer.

He has had a history of coming up short against Zoirov. In 2019, Amit Panghal lost to his Uzbekistan counterpart in the world championship final. In their most recent clash at the Asian Championship, Zoirov defeated Amit Panghal in a controversial decision.

If the Indian boxer survives all this, he could face three-time world champion medalist Yosvany Veitia of Cuba or 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Galal Yafai of Great Britain.

Amit Panghal’s SWOT Analysis

Amit Panghal’s swiftness and speed makes him a challenging opponent. He is one of the quickest boxers in his weight category, which helps him move forward to get in a few jabs and return to defensive position quickly.

However, he starts slow in a bout and always ends up chasing a fight. That's why he finds himself playing the chasing game in the early rounds.

