Who is Amit Panghal? 5 things you didn't know about the star boxer

Amit Panghal has become one of India's best boxers in recent times. The Haryana resident has been phenomenal in the ring over the past few years and is one of India's brightest prospects of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Panghal is one of the 82 Indian athletes who will be going into Tokyo for their Olympic debut, but he has the skill of a veteran, which makes him even more dangerous in the ring. Here's more on that and 5 things you probably didn't know about the star boxer.

His journey from Mayna village in Rohtak to becoming the World No 1 in the men’s 52 kg category is fascinating.

# 1 Amit Panghal and his struggles to become an amateur boxer

Amit Panghal has seen a lot in his journey to becoming a world-class boxer. He came from a poor family, who couldn't afford Amit's boxing expenses. He used to borrow boxing gloves from his friends as a child to practice boxing. Panghal came from a poor family, but he faced all of the adversities and knocked them out, just like he has done with his opponents in the ring

# 2 Amit Panghal's brother sacrificed his career to see his brother reach the top

Amit Panghal had a pillar in his life, his brother Ajay Panghal, who constantly supported him to become a boxer. Ajay himself was a national-level boxer, but decided to quit boxing to support his younger brother. He cleared his defense forces examination and joined the Indian army to support his brother's career, who has since then made the whole country proud.

# 3 What is Amit Panghal's world ranking?

Amit Panghal has been in top form over the last year. His brilliance in the ring has helped him grab the number 1 spot in the world rankings going into the Tokyo Olympics, which will help him get a favorable draw there and help increase his chance of finishing at the podium.

# 4 How many medals has Amit Panghal won in his career so far?

The World No. 1 has been the best boxer in the 52 kg flyweight category for a while now. Panghal won gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. He created history by becoming the first Indian boxer to win silver at the 2019 World Championships. He bagged silver in the 2018 Gold Coast games. Panghal has also won 3 medals at the Asian Championships, which include a gold, a silver and a bronze.

# 5 Amit Panghals' biggest threat in the Olympics

Amit Panghal has faced many top-class boxers in his career and he has also managed to get the better of them, but the World No. 1 is yet to win against Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov, who defeated the Indian in the 2019 World Championship.

Zoirov is also a former Olympic champion and has been into professional boxing for a while, which has made him an even tougher opponent to face. Amit Panghal will have to think of something innovative to overcome this challenge and if he gets past Zoirov it is likely that he will win India, its first-ever boxing gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

