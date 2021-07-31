"Another medal hope disappoints": Twitter fuming over World no. 1 Amit Panghal's early Olympic exit

Disappointment glared on the faces of all Indians after Amit Panghal crashed out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the Round of 16. The Indian boxer looked a shadow of himself as he looked exhausted after the first round.
His defeat came against Rio Olympic silver medalist Rivez Martinez, who was at his attacking best in the bout. After winning the first round, it looked like Panghal would manage to get the better of his Colombian opponent in the match. However, that was not to be the case. Here's what happened during the Round of 16 bout.
Panghal crashes out in the Round of 16
Amit Panghal came into the Olympics as the World No. 1. He looked in great form and was slated to be one of the top medal prospects at the 2021 Olympics. However, Panghal was making his Olympic debut and the pressure seemed to get the better of him.
The first bout was comfortably won by Panghal, as he was successful in impressing 4 judges. But things didn't look the same for Panghal in the second as he was not given any time to react to the big punches landed by Martinez. The World No.1 looked tired and couldn't make any impact in the second half.
Hopes of a comeback from Panghal was put to rest after yet another terrific round of boxing from Martinez. The Colombian looked immensely confident as he was successful in tiring Panghal and landed some big punches to take a 4-1 win in the bout.
Panghal's exit comes as a big disappointment to him and the fans. However, the World No. 1 is only 25 years old and has a lot of boxing left to do in his career. Panghal should not doubt his potential and the Indians can be confident that he will come back strongly the next time he gets in the ring.
Twitter reacts to Panghal's disappointing exit in the Round of 16
As expected, Twitter was sprayed with a fleet of tweets about Panghal's surprise exit. Many fans took to the social media platform to express their disappointment at Amit Panghal's early exit. A few were supportive of him and backed him to come back strongly later. Here is how they reacted:
