ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Four Indian boxers make it to semi-finals on Day 6

Indian boxers had an impressive run on the sixth day of the ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on May 2, Thursday.

Mandengbam Jadumani Singh, Nikhil, Ajay Kumar, and Ankush secured exceptional victories to make it to the men’s U-22 semi-finals on Day 6 of the prestigious campaign.

Jadumani Singh was at the helm of the proceedings with a comprehensive 6-0 win over Phuntsho Kinley from Bhutan in the 51 kg category quarter-final bout. Nikhil, in the 57 kg category, displayed an exceptional dominance, bagging a 4-0 win over Bakhtiyorov Ayubkhon from Uzbekistan to help India continue its winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Ajay, in the 63.5kg category, and Ankush, in the 71kg category, secured wins in their respective bouts with a Referee Stop the Contest (RSC) decision. Ajay started off the bout with a win in the first round against Damdindorj P from Mongolia while Ankush finished off his game in the third round against Lee Ju Sang from Korea.

On the other hand, Ashish couldn’t make it big as he went down, suffering a 2-3 defeat against Oyun Erdene of Mongolia in the men’s 54g quarter-finals. The U-22 semi-finals will be played on May 5, Saturday.

Dhruv Singh (80kg), Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) will be in action later tonight in the U-22 quarter-finals. Earlier on May 1, Wednesday, Aryan (92kg), Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Rudrika (75kg) secured wins in their respective quarter-final bouts in the youth category.

A lot of boxers will take part on Day 7 of the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

On May 3, Friday, a total of 22 youth Indian boxers, including 10 men, will take part in the semi-finals.

Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Aryan (51kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Sumit (67kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Sahil (80kg), Aryan (92kg) and Lakshay Rathi (+92kg) will fight in the men’s section.

On the other hand, Annu (48kg), Laxmi (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha (70kg), Rudrika (75kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+81kg) will be in action in the women’s section in the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships.

The ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 has been having a presence of more than 390 boxers from more than 24 countries, aiming for medals across different weight categories. The finals for the youth and U-22 categories will be played on May 6 and 7, respectively.