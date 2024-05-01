ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: 4 Indian boxers secure semi-final spots on Day 5

Indian boxers continue to have their fair share of momentum in the ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, May 1.

Youth boxers Aryan, Yashwardhan Singh, Priyanshu, and Sahil made it to the semi-finals to assure themselves medals at the prestigious boxing competition.

Aryan, in the 51 kg category, gave the Indian contingent a perfect start with a 5-0 win over Juraev Shakarboy from Uzbekistan. A few moments later, Yashwardhan Singh, in the 63.5 kg category, made an exceptional comeback after initially going down in the first round to bag a 4-1 win over Mirahmadi Babaheidari from Iran.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu, in the 71 kg category, and Sahil, in the 80 kg category, finished off their respective bouts with a Referee Stop the Contest (RSC) decision against Wu Yu En from Chinese Taipei and Yklymov Abdyrahma from Turkmenistan, respectively.

On the other hand, Jatin put a full stop to his campaign in the 57kg category after suffering a 1-4 defeat over Uzbekistan’s A Nodirbek. Notably, the youth semi-finals will be played on Friday, May 3.

Aryan (92kg), Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg), and Rudrika (75kg) will be in action later today (May 1) in their respective youth quarter-finals bouts. Moreover, Jugnoo (86kg), Tammana (50kg) and Preeti (54kg) bagged wins to enter the U-22 semi-finals late on Tuesday, April 30, in the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships.

More boxers will be in action on Day 6 of the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

On Thursday, May 2, a total of eight boxers will compete for their quarter-final bouts. M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg) and Dhruv Singh (80kg) in the men’s category while Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) in the women’s section will be taking part.

The ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 has been witnessing some thrilling action More than 390 boxers from more than 24 countries are taking part in the campaign to secure medals across 25 weight categories.

The finals for the youth and U-22 categories are scheduled to take place on May 6 and 7, respectively.