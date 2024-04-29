ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Indian wrestlers Brijesh, Sagar and Sumit confirm medals

Indian boxers had an impressive outing on the third day of the ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan, on April 29, Monday.

Boxers Brijesh Tamta, Sagar Jakhar, and Sumit bagged victories to make it to the semi-finals and assured themselves of medals in the youth category.

Brijesh, in the 48 kg category, started the third day for Team India with a hard-fought bout against Sabirov Sayfiddin from Uzbekistan, with both winning a round each before the Indian won the third by 4-3 after a review.

Sagar Jakhar, in the 60 kg category, and Sumit, in the 67 kg category, bagged 5-0 wins against Kalaseeram Thanaphansakon from Thailand and Hong Seo Jin from Korea respectively. Jitesh, in the 54 kg category, suffered a 0-5 loss against Tulebek Nurassyl from Kazakhstan.

Alongside these three medals, India is also assured of five more medals in the youth category. Women boxers Annu (48kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg), and Nirjhara Bana (+81kg) are set to feature in the semi-finals.

Rahul Kundu (75kg), Hemant Sangwan (86kg) Lakshay Rathi (+92kg), Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) will be taking part in their youth quarter-finals later on Monday in the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti will be in action on Day 4 in ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

On April 30, Tuesday, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg), who already secured her spot for the Paris Olympics, will begin her challenge against Uktamova Nigina from Uzbekistan in the women’s U22 category. Tammana (50kg) and Priyanka (60kg) will also be taking part in their respective bouts.

On the other hand, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Preet Malik (67kg), Kunal (75kg), Jugnoo (86kg), and Rhythm (+92kg) will feature in the men’s U22 category.

The Boxing Federation of India sent a 50-member Indian squad for the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024.

The action features 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, aiming for medals across 25 weight categories. The finals for the youth and U22 categories are scheduled on May 6 and 7 respectively.