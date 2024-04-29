ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Jadumani Singh and Akash Gorkha enter quarter-finals

Indian boxers maintained their dominance on the second day of the ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Mandengbam Jadumani Singh, in the 51 kg category, and Akash Gorkha, in the 60 kg category, bagged wins to make it to the quarter-finals on Sunday, April 28.

Jadumani displayed his sheer dominance over Mongolia’s Aldarkhishig Battulga to secure victory in the bout with an RSC (Referee Stop Contest) decision in round two

Meanwhile, Akash made a strong comeback after losing the first round to secure a 4-1 against Mongolia’s Ganbaatar Gan Erdene. Both the boxers will play their quarter-final bouts on Tuesday, April 30.

Ajay Kumar (63.5 kg) and Ankush (71 kg) were also part of the roster on Day 2 and their results are not yet disclosed. On Saturday, April 27, Jatin (57 kg), Sagar Jakhar (60 kg), and Yashwardhan Singh (63.5 kg) made it to the next round.

Jatin and Yashwardhan secured wins in their respective bouts with identical 5-0 results. Meanwhile, Sagar received a walkover from his opponent Leong Brandon of Singapore.

On Day 1 of the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships, youth boxers Aryan (51kg) and Jitesh (54kg) started off India's campaign with impressive winning momentum. Both Aryan and Jitesh secured identical 5-0 wins against Jo Hyeon Woo from South Korea and Chen Yu Chen from Chinese Taipei, respectively.

11 boxers will be in action on Day 3 of ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

On April 29, Monday, a total of 11 boxers will be in action in their respective youth categories — Laxmi (50 kg), Tamanna (54 kg), Yatri Patel (57 kg), and Shrusthi Sathe (63 kg) in the women’s category and on the other hand, Brijesh Tamta (48 kg), Jitesh (54 kg), Sagar Jakhar (69 kg), Sumit (67 kg), Rahul Kundu (75 kg), Hemant Sangwan (86 kg), and Lakshay Rathi (+92 kg) in the men’s category.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 50-member Indian contingent for the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan. A total of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries are locking horns to win medals across 25 weight categories.

Notably, the finals of all weight categories for the youth and U22 categories will be held on May 6 and 7.