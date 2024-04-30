ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Indian boxers Vishvanath, Akash and Preet enter semi-finals

Indian boxers continued their domination on the fourth day of the ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on April 30, Tuesday.

Indian pugilists Vishvanath Suresh, Akash Gorkha, and Preet Malik made their way into the men’s U-22 semi-finals with convincing victories on the fourth day of the competition.

The defending youth world champion Vishvanath, in the 48 kg category, led the contingent for India as he dominated Iran’s Hassani Seyedarsham in a one-sided contest, securing a comprehensive 5-0 win.

On the other hand, senior national champion Akash, in the 60 kg category, also gave a similar performance as he outperformed Iran boxer Ebadi Arman with an identical 5-0 scoreline.

Furthermore, Preet, in the 67 kg category, didn’t take much time to finish the bout, which ended with a Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) decision in the first round against Nguyen Duc Ngoc from Vietnam.

Moreover, Kunal, in the 75 kg category, got eliminated after losing to Mahshari Mohammed from Iran in the quarter-finals by a 0-5 scoreline. Notably, the U22 semi-finals are scheduled to place on May 4, Saturday, in the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024.

More Indian boxers aiming to make it big in ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

Moving forward, other Indian boxers Jugnoo (86kg), Rhythm (+92kg), Tammana (50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Priyanka (60kg) will take part in their respective U-22 quarter-finals later on Tuesday.

Also on April 29, Monday, Indian boxers Rahul Kundu (75kg), Lakshay Rathi (+92kg), and Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), and Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) came out on top in their respective bouts as they made it to the semi-finals in the youth category.

On May 1, Wednesday, nine youth Indian boxers will take part in their respective bouts - Aryan (51kg), Jatin (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Sahil (80kg) and Aryan (92kg) in the men’s section while Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Rudrika (75kg) in the women’s category.

It’s important to note that the ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 has witnessed high-voltage action with 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, aiming for medals across 25 different weight categories. The youth and U-22 category finals will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively.