ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Four Indian boxers storm into finals on Day 8

Indian boxers Akash Gorkha, Vishvanath Surehs, Nikhil, and Preet Malik advanced to the finals on the eighth day of the ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on May 4.

Notably, a total of 21 medals have been confirmed for India in the U-22 category. Nine women boxers, including Olympic-bound Preeti, will compete in the semi-finals later on Saturday.

Senior national champion Akash Gorkha continued his dominating spree in the 60 kg category with a 5-0 comprehensive win over Ilyasov Sayat of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, defending youth world champion Vishvanath, in the 48 kg category, secured a win by 5-2 against Baricuatro Bryan of the Philippines after the bout was reviewed in the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024.

The other two U-22 men’s semi-finalists, Nikhil, in the 57 kg category, and Preet, in the 67 kg category, also bagged wins with a similar 5-2 scoreline after a bout review against Mongolia’s Dorjnyambuu Ganbold and Almaz Orozbekov of Kyrgyzstan respectively

Moving forward to details of other games, M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg), Dhruv Singh (80kg), Jugnoo (86kg), and Yuvraj (92kg) suffered heartbreaks as they concluded their campaign with bronze medals following their defeats in U-22 semi-finals.

Indian boxers secured 43 medals so far in the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

The U-22 finals will be played on May 7, Tuesday. In the youth women’s semi-finals played on Friday night, defending junior world champion Nisha, in the 52 kg category, and Asian youth champion Nikita Chand, in the 60 kg category, along with five other boxers made it to the finals.

Lakshay Rathi (92+kg), Annu (48kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+81kg) suffered losses to end their campaigns with bronze medals in the youth category.

The youth finals will now have 14 Indian boxers with seven each in both men’s and women’s categories fighting for the gold. The finals for the youth category will be played on May 6, Monday.

So far, Indian pugilists have clinched 43 medals in the prestigious ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 campaign. More than 390 boxers from more than 24 countries, including strong boxing nations such as China, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan aiming for the medals across 25 weight categories.