ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Olympic-bound Preeti among seven boxers to secure gold medal

Indian boxers ended the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 with a total of 43 medals, including 21 medals in the U22 category. Interestingly, seven U-22 boxers, including Olympic-bound Preeti secured gold medals in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Indian boxers clinched 12 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze medals to end at the second spot in the medal tally, only behind the hosts Kazakhstan with 48 medals.

Vishvanath Suresh started off India's proceedings in the 48 kg category. The defending youth world champion got into the action with his impressive punches to dominante Kazakhstan’s Karap Yernar 5-0 to win the nation’s first gold medal in the U-22 category in the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships.

Another boxer, Nikhil, in the 57 kg category, stunned Kazakhstan’s Sabyr Yerbolat with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the third round. Akash Gorkha, in the 60kg category, continued his good run in the campaign with a 4-1 win over Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Kuzeubayev to secure India’s third gold medal in the men’s category.

Moving forward to the women’s category, Olympic-bound boxer Preeti (54kg) put up a stunning show as she came back from going down 0-5 in the first round to register an overall 3-0 win in the final against Bazarova Elina from Kazakhstan.

On the other hand, Poonam Poonia, in the 57 kg category, and Prachi, in the 63 kg category, defeated Sakysh Anel and Anar Tursynbek respectively from Kazakhstan with an identical 4-1 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Muskan (75kg) ended her bout with a 3-2 win over Uzbekistan’s Zokirova Aziza to hand India its seventh U-22 gold medal in the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships.

Preet Malik (67kg), Guddi (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Saneh (70kg), and Alfiya Pathan (81kg) ended the tournament with silver medals after losing in their respective final bouts. Moreover, the Indian U-22 team finished with 21 medals including seven gold, five silver, and nine bronze medals.

ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Youth medallists

Gold medals:

Men’s: Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Aryan Hooda (51kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg)

Women’s: Laxmi (50kg), Nisha (52kg)

Silver medals:

Men’s: Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Aryan (92kg)

Women’s: Tamanna (54kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg)

Bronze medals

Men’s: Sumit (67kg), Sahil (80kg), Lakshay Rathi (92+kg)

Women’s: Annu (48kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg), Nirjhara Bana (+81kg)

ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: U-22 medallists

Gold medals:

Men’s: Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Nikhil (57kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg)

Women’s: Preeti (54kg), Poonam Poonia (57kg), Prachi (63kg), Muskan (75kg),

Silver medals:

Men’s: Preet Malik (67kg)

Women’s: Guddi (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Saneh (70kg), Alfiya Pathan (81kg)

Bronze medals:

Men’s: M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg), Dhruv Singh (80kg), Jugnoo (86kg), Yuvraj (92kg)

Women’s: Devika (52kg), Kajal (66kg), Ritika (+81kg).