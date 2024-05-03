ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Seven Indian boxers enter finals on Day 7; 22 medals confirmed for India in youth category

Indian boxers continue their top-class performance on the seventh day of the ongoing ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on May 3, Friday.

Indian boxers Brijesh Tamta, in the 48 kg category, and Aryan, in the 92 kg category, were alongside five other Indians who entered the finals in the youth men’s category.

Boxer Brijesh started off the proceedings for India, defeating Mongolia’s Taalaibek Iasur in the 48kg category by a 5-0 scoreline in a comprehensive manner.

Two other boxers also followed suit - Rahul Kundu, in the 75kg category, and Aryan, in the 92kg category, dominated China’s Kanjiebayi Ersi and Kyrgyzstan's Alybaev Tynystan with similar unanimous decisions in the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships.

On the other hand, Sagar Jakhar (60kg) forced a Referee Stop the Contest (RSC) win in the final round over Kyrgyzstan's Sadirov Dilerbek Aryan (51kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) and Priyanshu (71kg) helped India to continue its winning run with split decision verdicts.

Sumit (67kg) and Sahil (80kg) concluded the campaign with bronze medals after going down 0-5 against Sabyrkhan Torekhan from Kazakhstan and Zakirov Mukhammadaziz from Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, the Indian youth contingent bagged 22 medals, including 12 in the women’s category, at the ongoing event.

Later on Friday, Lakshay Rathi (92+kg) and the defending junior world champions Nisha (52kg) and Akansha (70kg) will fight for a spot in the final along with 10 other Indian youth boxers.

On Thursday night, Dhruv Singh (80kg), Guddi (48kg), and Poonam (57kg) made their way to the semi-finals of the U-22 category.

More boxers to aim medals on Day 8 of the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

On May 4, Saturday, Olympic-bound Preeti (54kg) and reigning youth world champion Vishvanath Suresh (48kg) will lead the Indian contingent in the U-22 semi-finals along with 17 other boxers. Also, Muskan (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81kg) received byes in their respective U-22 semi-finals.

The ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships has witnessed high-voltage action with 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, including strong boxing nations such as China, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

The finals for the youth and U-22 categories will be played on Monday and Tuesday respectively.