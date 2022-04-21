Asian Games-bound Nikhat Zareen confident of a good show at World Boxing Championship in Turkey

Indian boxing star Nikhat Zareen is looking forward to a successful campaign at the upcoming Elite Women's World Boxing Championship. The event will be held in Turkey from May 6-21.

A total of 12 boxers, including Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, are set to compete at the event. The World Boxing Championship acts as a litmus test ahead of the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, scheduled for later this year.

The boxers, along with 11 support staff, have started a training camp in Turkey, which will continue until May 5, prior to the World Boxing Championship.

Read: Lovlina Borgohain attends CII Global Sports Summit, says scientific approach will help India become a sporting powerhouse

Nikhat Zareen, who is a part of the Sports Authority of India (SAI)'s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development team, said she is excited and confident of doing well in the World Championship.

"I’m excited and confident," she told the Sports Authority of India. "Lately I’ve been on a good run and I hope that it’ll continue. I’ve prepared well for it. I had analyzed my performance and worked on the things in which I was lacking. I’ll give my best at the World Championship."

Nikhat Zareen along with Nitu Ghanghas, Anamika, Shiksha, Jaismine, Manisha, Parveen Hooda, Ankushita Boro, Lovlina, Saweety, Pooja Rani and Nandini will be taking part at the World Boxing Championship.

Nikhat Zareen credits SAI for technical prowess

The ace Indian boxer is set to compete at the Asian Games later this year in the women’s 51kg category. She had been training alongside the rest of the women’s boxing team at the SAI National Center of Excellence at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi before leaving for Turkey.

Apart from Nikhat, Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina (69kg) and Saweety Boora (75kg) have sealed berths from the women’s team for the Asian Games 2022.

Speaking about the evolution of her game by training at SAI centers over the years, Nikhat said she is more of a technical boxer now.

“I’ve improved my game, both physically and mentally," Nikhat said. "I’m more of a technical boxer now. There have been good benefits from training at the SAI centers, like we get good coaches, good training facilities, proper diet, etc. All the necessities that an athlete needs have been taken care of.

"We can train at any of the SAI centres during the off-season which really helps an athlete financially and to remain at top fitness," she added. "I’m really grateful towards SAI for all the help they provide to us."

The Government of India has sanctioned a total amount of ₹92.12 lakh to facilitate the training camp and competition for the team.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: IOC announces revised list of boxing, weightlifting and shooting categories

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee