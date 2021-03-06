Boxam meet: MC Mary Kom clinches bronze medal, 3 Indian women boxers assured of silver after reaching finals

Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom went down fighting in the semi-finals of the Boxam meet on Friday. In her first competitive tournament since last March, MC Mary Kom was defeated by American boxer Virginia Fuchs in the 51kg semi-final by a split decision.

Meanwhile, three other Indian women won their bouts on Fri to advance to the final in their respective categories.

Despite the loss, MC Mary Kom will leave the event in Castellon, Spain with a bronze medal. The 38-year-old has already secured her berth at the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held later this year.

Among the other Indian women in action, Jasmine overcame Italy's Sirine Charaabi in the 57kg category semi-finals by a split decision.

Simranjit Kaur defeated Puerto Rican Kiria Tapia in the 60kg category semi-finals, also by a split decision.

Pooja Rani (Red) of India during the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in, 2012 in Qinhuangdao, China.

Meanwhile, Pooja Rani also reached the final in her 75kg category, following her win over Panama's Atheyna Bylon by unanimous decision.

All three Indian women are assured of a silver medal for their efforts.

Four Indian women boxers have already secured their spot at the Tokyo Olympic Games. In addition to MC Mary Kom, the list includes Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, and Simranjit Kaur.

MC Mary Kom named as chairperson of the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) champions and veterans committee

MC Mary Kom of India (Red) at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in April 2018

It has been an eventful week for MC Mary Kom. Besides returning to the ring, the six-time world champion was also named as the chairperson of the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) champions and veterans committee.

The committee was put into place last year as part of reforms introduced by the world body.

MC Mary Kom tweeted a few days ago, expressing her gratitude at the assignment and promising to do her best.

Thank you so much @Kremlev_U @AIBA_Boxing President and all boxing family for giving me the new assignment. I will give my best and put my voice for the upliftments of @AIBA_Boxing @BFI_official @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/jKOSrFHEcO — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) March 3, 2021