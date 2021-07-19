Boxer Pooja Rani gives first glimpse of Tokyo Olympics 2020 boxing ring

The Indian boxing contingent touched down in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, scheduled to commence on July 23. Led by Mary Kom and Amit Panghal, a total of nine Indian boxers will take part in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The men's boxing side comprises number one and Asian Games champion Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg).

The women's squad includes Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), and Pooja Rani (75kg).

This is the first Olympics for some of them, whereas some have represented India at the Games before.

A total of 119 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, two better than the 117 athletes that qualified in 2016.

𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐊𝐘𝐎 🛬



Our boxing contingent has landed safely in Tokyo for the much awaited @Tokyo2020 😍



The Big Day is here 🔥#RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/FoBVspfas8 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 18, 2021

Indian boxers can start training as soon as they test negative for Covid-19. There are no quarantine rules for boxers.

Pooja Rani shares a look of the boxing ring

Boxing ring at the Tokyo Olympics

Middleweight Indian boxer Pooja Rani took to social media to share her home for the next three weeks. She gave her fans a glimpse of the boxing ring, painted in fierce red and blue, ahead of her training session in Tokyo.

With less than five days until the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gets underway, athletes across the globe are looking to give finishing touches to their preparations.

Pooja, who is set to participate in the 75kg middleweight category, will aim to outhussle the opponents with her power-hitting at her maiden Olympics. This year will be special for Pooja, as she missed several competitions due to a career-threatening shoulder injury in 2017. She had also sustained severe burn injuries in 2016.

Pooja is the first Indian to qualify for the 75kg middleweight category.

