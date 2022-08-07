CWG 2022: A ruthless Nitu Ghanghas wins India's first gold in Boxing

Indian boxing powerhouse Nitu Ghanghas clinched the gold medal in women's minimumweight 48kg boxing at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Sunday, August 7.

Nitu defeated England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final with a unanimous 5-0 verdict to clinch her first major title in boxing.

Nitu had big shoes to fill in the weight category. She was competing in place of legendary MC Mary Kom, who injured herself during the selection trials held before the Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands and gave a sheer dominating performance that will be remembered for years to come and handed India its first boxing gold at the Games.

Nitu Ghanghas's road to gold medal

A two-time youth gold medalist and technically superior boxer, Nitu's dominance has been unreal at CWG 2022. The 21-year-old's merciless hitting has been the reason for two of her matches being called off prior to the timings. Meanwhile, in the final, she won the bout one-sided.

A ruthless Nitu forced her opponent from Northern Ireland, Nicole Clyde, to surrender in their women's 48 kg division quarter-final clash with a few seconds left in the final round on August 3.

The Indian boxer dominated both rounds before the Irish coaches threw in the towel. Nitu was announced as the winner via ABD (abandon), which is a rare feat in the boxing ring.

Nitu Ghanghas then trounced Canadian boxer Priyanka Dhillon in the semi-final to storm into the women's 48kg final, winning the bout by RSC verdict (referee stops contest) on August 6.

Nitu started off with some nimble footwork and dominating body language, as Dhillon struggled to deal with Nitu's agility in the ring.

A ferocious Nitu gave no room for the Canadian to regroup before another standing instruction was given to Dhillon when the referee stopped the contest and declared Nitu as the winner.

CWG 2022: Twitter reacts to Nitu Ghanghas's gold medal

Prajakta @18prajakta Nitu Ghanghas defeats home favourite Demie-Jade Resztan to clinch gold medal in women’s 48kg category. This is India’s first Gold in boxing for India at #CWG2022 Nitu Ghanghas defeats home favourite Demie-Jade Resztan to clinch gold medal in women’s 48kg category. This is India’s first Gold in boxing for India at #CWG2022.

Mansingh Jaswal @Mansinghj

Many congratulations and well done ! Loved the way you dominated the ring!

#CWG2022India #CWGindia2022 #india #boxing Here is a young GOLD miner winning a 🥇 for India in boxing #Nitu Many congratulations and well done ! Loved the way you dominated the ring! Here is a young GOLD miner winning a 🥇 for India in boxing #Nitu ! Many congratulations and well done ! Loved the way you dominated the ring! #CWG2022India #CWGindia2022 #india #boxing https://t.co/c6rVaVdso4

Rahul Trehan @imrahultrehan



Utter domination from Nitu! Today and in all her bouts at the CWG. She defeats Resztan by a 5-0 UD. Brilliance from the Indian, technically and mentally.



Congratulations GOLD for Nitu Ghangas in boxing!! 🥇Utter domination from Nitu! Today and in all her bouts at the CWG. She defeats Resztan by a 5-0 UD. Brilliance from the Indian, technically and mentally.Congratulations @NituGhanghas333 GOLD for Nitu Ghangas in boxing!! 🥇Utter domination from Nitu! Today and in all her bouts at the CWG. She defeats Resztan by a 5-0 UD. Brilliance from the Indian, technically and mentally.Congratulations @NituGhanghas333 https://t.co/c1TEY3Um8C

Soug @sbg1936 !!!



Nitu Ghanghas does it in style dominated the entire 🥊 fight against Resztan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 winning 5-0 !!



You are a special talent just 21 yr old we r hoping lot more🏅frm u!



Many congratulation



Olympic gold🥇next !!



#Boxing

#Nitu It’s a gold 🥇14 gold medal for Bharat!!!Nitu Ghanghasdoes it in style dominated the entire 🥊 fight against Resztan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 winning 5-0 !!You are a special talent just 21 yr old we r hoping lot more🏅frm u!Many congratulationOlympic gold🥇next !! It’s a gold 🥇14 gold medal for Bharat 🇮🇳!!!Nitu Ghanghas 🇮🇳does it in style dominated the entire 🥊 fight against Resztan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 winning 5-0 !!You are a special talent just 21 yr old we r hoping lot more🏅frm u!Many congratulation 👏Olympic gold🥇next !!#Boxing #Nitu https://t.co/zh8GphOjmk

Vaibhav Tiwari BJP @Vaibhavtiwabjp



Well done,



A two time World Youth Champion, she claimed the CWG22 48kg Gold medal with panache. Proud of you champion !



#Cheer4India GOLD !!!Well done, #NituGhanghas !!!A two time World Youth Champion, she claimed the CWG22 48kg Gold medal with panache. Proud of you champion ! GOLD !!!Well done, #NituGhanghas!!!A two time World Youth Champion, she claimed the CWG22 48kg Gold medal with panache. Proud of you champion !#Cheer4India https://t.co/UMq0USmUZV

