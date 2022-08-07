CWG 2022: A ruthless Nitu Ghanghas wins India's first gold in Boxing

Indian boxing powerhouse Nitu Ghanghas clinched the gold medal in women's minimumweight 48kg boxing at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Sunday, August 7.
Nitu defeated England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final with a unanimous 5-0 verdict to clinch her first major title in boxing.
Nitu had big shoes to fill in the weight category. She was competing in place of legendary MC Mary Kom, who injured herself during the selection trials held before the Commonwealth Games.
The 21-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands and gave a sheer dominating performance that will be remembered for years to come and handed India its first boxing gold at the Games.
Nitu Ghanghas's road to gold medal
A two-time youth gold medalist and technically superior boxer, Nitu's dominance has been unreal at CWG 2022. The 21-year-old's merciless hitting has been the reason for two of her matches being called off prior to the timings. Meanwhile, in the final, she won the bout one-sided.
A ruthless Nitu forced her opponent from Northern Ireland, Nicole Clyde, to surrender in their women's 48 kg division quarter-final clash with a few seconds left in the final round on August 3.
The Indian boxer dominated both rounds before the Irish coaches threw in the towel. Nitu was announced as the winner via ABD (abandon), which is a rare feat in the boxing ring.
Nitu Ghanghas then trounced Canadian boxer Priyanka Dhillon in the semi-final to storm into the women's 48kg final, winning the bout by RSC verdict (referee stops contest) on August 6.
Nitu started off with some nimble footwork and dominating body language, as Dhillon struggled to deal with Nitu's agility in the ring.
A ferocious Nitu gave no room for the Canadian to regroup before another standing instruction was given to Dhillon when the referee stopped the contest and declared Nitu as the winner.
CWG 2022: Twitter reacts to Nitu Ghanghas's gold medal
Also read: CWG 2022: "Ashish Kumar has been robbed"- Twitterati reacts to Indian boxer's quarter-final loss