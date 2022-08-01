CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal off to controlled start, advances to quarterfinals

The 2018 silver medallist Amit Panghal is off to a solid start at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. Panghal, via a unanimous 5-0 verdict, outweighed Namri Berri of Vanuatu in the men's 51kg Round of 16 bout to storm into the quarterfinals on Monday (August1).

Carrying India's expectations once again, after a disappointing men's team campaign at CWG 2022, Amit Panghal played with swift movement, clever approach, and sharp observance. He found a good rhythm in the first round itself.

With a combination of punches and smooth game management, the 26-year-old threw some timely and powerful blows to take control of the of Namri Berry in the second round.

Although he was not overtly aggressive, Panghal was sound and clear with his strategy while dancing around the ring before landing a precise left arm cross punch followed by a few right hooks towards the end of the second round.

Throughout the bout, Panghal put his experience to work trying to tire Berri, a lowley experienced opponent at NEC Hall 4.

The ace Indian boxer is an overwhelming medal favorite this time. He had bowed out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a 1-4 loss to Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez. Beaten by the Colombian's relentless attack and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout, Panghal will look to make amends this time in Birmingham.

It would be a sigh of relief for the 26-year-old to have gotten off to a controlled start at the mega event, after the Tokyo distress.

CWG 2022: Indian boxers upcoming fixtures

Here is a list of boxers in action on Day 4 (August 1, 2022).

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 6.00PM MEN'S (54-57kg) ROUND OF 16 MD HUSSAMUDDIN (IND) VS MD SALIM HOSSAIN (BAN) 1.00AM (AUGUST 2) MEN'S (75-80kg) ROUND OF 16 ASHISH KUMAR (IND) VS TRAVIS TAPATUETUOA (NIUE)

