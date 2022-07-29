CWG 2022: Boxer Shiva Thapa off to a flying start, outplays Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in opening round 

Five-time Asian medallist boxer Shiva Thapa outpowered Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch to cruise into the Round of 16 of the men's 63.5 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Friday, July 29. The 28-year-old thoroughly dominated the bout to win with a unanimous 5:0 decision.

Thapa will next square off against Scotland’s Reese Lynch in the men's light welterweight Round of 16 bout on July 30.

CWG 2022: Indian boxing contingent's opening draw fixtures

A 12-member boxing contingent spearheaded by Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, world champion Nikhat Zareen and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa is representing India at CWG 2022.

Here are the opening-round matches and schedules for the rest of the Indian boxers:

MEN

Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri (Vanuatu)

Category: Flyweight (48-51kg); Date: August 1

Mohammad Hussamuddin vs. Amzolele Dyeyi (South Africa)

Category: Featherweight (54-57kg); Date: July 30

Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana)

Category: Welterweight (63.5-67kg) (Bye); Date: August 2

Sumit Kundu vs Callum Peters (Australia)

Category: Middleweight (71-75kg) (Bye); Date: July 31

Ashish Chaudhary vs Travis Tapatuetoa (Niue)

Category: Light heavyweight (75-80kg) (Bye); Date: August 1

Sanjeet vs. Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faogali (SAM)

Category: Heavyweight (+92kg); Date: July 30

Sagar vs. Maxime Yegnong Nijeyo (CMR)

Category: Heavyweight (+92kg); Date: July 31

A look at the CWG 2022 men's draw

WOMEN

Nikhat Zareen vs. Helena Ismael Bagao (Mozambique)

Category: Flyweight (48-50kg); Date: July 31

Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariane Nicholson (New Zealand)

Category: Light middleweight (66-70kg) ; Date: July 30

Jaismine Lamboriya vs Troy Garton (New Zealand)

Category: Lightweight (57-60kg) (Bye); Date: August 4

Nitu vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland)

Category: Minimum weight (45-48kg) (Bye); Date: August 3

A look at the CWG 2022 women's draw

Indian boxing contingent for CWG 2022

Here is the full list of Indian boxers who have booked their spots at CWG 2022:

Men: Amit Panghal (51 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg), Sagar (92+ kg)

Women's: Nitu (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg)

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

