CWG 2022: Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin outpowers Md Salim Hossain 5-0, enters quarter-finals

Experienced Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin tackled Md Salim Hossain with a calculative approach and tactical display to progress into the quarter-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Monday (August 1).

The 2018 Bronze medalist outhussled Salim 5-0 in the men's 57kg featherweight bout.

In an one-sided contest between the two boxers, the Indian southpaw, who recently recovered from a left thumb injury, attacked through combinations of punches to restrict the Bangladeshi pugilist from opening up.

Hussamuddin, with a compact stance, took some time initially, but soon threw in jabs, keeping Salim in the corners of the ring for most of the bout.

The 28-year-old boxer had a good understanding of Salim's shortcomings by the end of the second round and went on to attack the Bangladeshi boxer.

A good balance and defence with apt crosses, quick hands and nimble footwork in addition to his experience helped Hussamuddin stay out of his Bangladeshi opponent's range to eventually win the bout with a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Earlier, Hussamuddin pulled off a convincing win over young South African Amzolele Dyeyi 5-0 in a men’s 57kg first round bout in a unanimous 5-0 verdict on July 30. The Telangana-born boxer, who is in the quest for his second successive CWG medal, has dominated the ring so far at the mega event.

Earlier, Amit Panghal outweighed Namri Berri of Vanuatu via a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the men's 51kg Round of 16 bout to storm into the quarter-finals.

CWG 2022: Indian boxers upcoming fixtures

Here is a list of boxers in action on Day 4 (August 1, 2022).

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 1.00AM (AUGUST 2) MEN'S (75-80kg) ROUND OF 16 ASHISH KUMAR (IND) VS TRAVIS TAPATUETUOA (NIUE)

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

