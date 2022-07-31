CWG 2022: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen through to quarterfinals, Shiva Thapa bows out

World Champion Nikhat Zareen progressed into the quarterfinals of the women's light flyweight 50kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday (July 31).

The 26-year-old outpowered Mozambique's Helena Ismael Bagao to emerge victorious by RSC (referee stops contest) at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

The seasoned Indian pugilist's swift footwork, along with apt left and right combinations of aggressive blows, forced the referee to stop the contest 40 seconds prior to the actual timing of the bout.

Nikhat Zareen will next take on Welsh boxer Helen Jones in the CWG 2022 boxing quarter-finals.

Shiva Thapa bows out of the CWG 2022:

After heavyweight boxer Sanjeet (92kg), five-time Asian Championship medallist Shiva Thapa bowed out of CWG 2022. He went down 1-4 against Scotland's Lynch Reese in the Round of 16 men’s 60kg-63.5kg light welterweight category bout on Sunday (July 31).

The 28-year-old got off to a clinical start with perfect 10's by every judge in the first round. However, Thapa failed to ride on the momentum to sustain Lynch's aggressive approach and eventually lost the second round where he got 9 points by four judges and 10 by the fifth judge.

The match went into the decider round. Thapa, who was initially inspired by Mike Tyson, showed us glimpses of Muhammad Ali's movements in the ring. However, his defense tactics fell short, eventually marking the end of his 2022 CWG campaign.

CWG 2022: Indian Boxers in action on July 31

Here's the list of Indian pugilists who will be in action later in the day.

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETS IN ACTION 12.15AM (AUGUST 1) (71-75kg) ROUND OF 16 SUMIT KUNDU (IND) vs CALLUM PETERS (AUS) 1.00AM (AUGUST 1) (+92kg) ROUND OF 32 SAGAR (IND) vs MAXIME YEGNONG NJIEYO (CAMEROON)

