Commonwealth Games India's Day 3 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, July 31st 2022

The Indian weightlifting contingent kept the nation glued to their seats with back-to-back thrilling performances on the second day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on July 30.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu defended her title, winning India's first gold at the CWG 2022. The 27-year-old lifted a total of (Snatch 88kg+ Clean and Jerk 113kg , 201 kg) to defend her gold medal at the colossal event.

Earlier, Sanket Mahadev Sargar, a favorite for gold, settled for the silver medal after an injury midway through the men's 55 kg weightlifting finals to win India's first medal at CWG 2022.

Sanket lifted a total of (113 kg+135 kg, 248 kg) to win silver, while Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq lifted (107 kg+142 kg, 249 kg) to win gold in the 55 kg category.

Indian weightlifter Gururaja Poojary, with an exemplary showing in the men's 61kg finals, fetched a bronze medal. The 29-year-old with a combined effort of 269 kg (118 kg in snatch and 151 kg in clean and jerk) handed India their second medal in weightlifting as well as the overall tally.

Meanwhile, ace Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal registered wins to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing CWG 2022.

The women's table tennis team won all three matches to defeat Guyana 3-0. However, later suffered defeat at hands of Malaysia in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the men's team are through to the quarterfinals and will take on Bangladesh next.

Another big day awaits, with another set of Indian athletes, including Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achanta Sheuli, Shiva Thapa, Nikhat Zareer among others will be in action on the third day of the mega event.

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

India's Day 3 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 3 (July 31) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule:

SWIMMING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.00PM MEN'S 200M BUTTERFLY HEAT 3 SAJAN PRAKASH 3.30PM MEN'S 50M BACKSTROKE HEAT 6 SRIHARI NATARAJ

GYMNASTICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 1.30PM MEN'S ALL AROUND FINAL YOGESHWAR SINGH

BADMINTON

TIME (IST) CATEGORY 10.00PM ONWARDS MIXED TEAM QUARTERFINALS

CRICKET

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 3.30PM WOMEN'S T20 INDIA VS PAKISTAN

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETS IN ACTION 4.45PM (48-50kg) ROUND OF 16 NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND) vs HELENA ISMAEL BAGOO (MOZ) 5.15PM (60-63.5kg) ROUND OF 16 SHIVA THAPA (IND) vs REESE LYNCH (SCOTLAND) 12.15AM (AUGUST 1) (71-75kg) ROUND OF 16 SUMIT KUNDU (IND) vs CALLUM PETERS (AUS) 1.00AM (AUGUST 1) (+92kg) ROUND OF 32 SAGAR (IND) vs MAXIME YEGNONG NJIEYO (CAMEROON)

CYCLING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETS IN ACTION 2.30PM MEN'S SPRINT QUALIFICATION ESOW ALBEN, RONALDO LAITONJAM, DAVID BECKHAM 4.20PM ONWARDS MEN'S 15KM SCRATCH RACE QUALIFYING VENKAPPA KENGALAGUTTI, DINESH KUMAR 9.00PM WOMEN'S 500M TIME TRIAL FINAL TRIYASHA PAUL, MAYURI LUTE

HOCKEY

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 8.30PM MEN'S HOCKEY POOL A INDIA vs GHANA

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.00PM MEN'S 67KG FINALS JEREMY LALRINNUNGA 6.30PM WOMEN'S 59KG FINALS POPY HAZARIKA 11.00PM MEN'S 73KG FINALS ACHINTA SHEULI

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS 2.00PM MEN'S TEAM QUARTERFINALS INDIA VS BANGLADESH

SQUASH

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 6.00PM MEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 16 JOSHANA CHINAPPA (IND) VS KAITLYN WATTS (NZL) 6.45PM WOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 16 SAURAV GHOSAL (IND) VS DAVID BAILLARGEON (CANADA)

LAWN BAWL

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES/TEAMS IN ACTION 1.00PM WOMEN SINGLES TANIA CHOUDHURY (IND) VS SHAUNA O NEILL (NORTHERN IRELAND) 4.00PM MEN PAIRS INDIA VS ENGLAND

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

