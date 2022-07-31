Create
Commonwealth Games India's Day 3 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, July 31st 2022

Weightlifting - Commonwealth Games: 2022 Gold medalist Mirabai Chanu
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 31, 2022 01:23 AM IST

The Indian weightlifting contingent kept the nation glued to their seats with back-to-back thrilling performances on the second day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on July 30.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu defended her title, winning India's first gold at the CWG 2022. The 27-year-old lifted a total of (Snatch 88kg+ Clean and Jerk 113kg , 201 kg) to defend her gold medal at the colossal event.

MIRABAI WINS GOLD 🥇@mirabai_chanu wins 1️⃣st Gold & 3️⃣rd Medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🤩🤩 & her 3rd consecutive medal at CWG: 2 🥇1 🥈The Confident Mira lifted a total of 201 Kg (GR) in the Women's 49kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022Snatch- 88kg (GR)Clean & Jerk- 113kg (GR)1/1 https://t.co/kI56gxxIqg

Earlier, Sanket Mahadev Sargar, a favorite for gold, settled for the silver medal after an injury midway through the men's 55 kg weightlifting finals to win India's first medal at CWG 2022.

Sanket lifted a total of (113 kg+135 kg, 248 kg) to win silver, while Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq lifted (107 kg+142 kg, 249 kg) to win gold in the 55 kg category.

Indian weightlifter Gururaja Poojary, with an exemplary showing in the men's 61kg finals, fetched a bronze medal. The 29-year-old with a combined effort of 269 kg (118 kg in snatch and 151 kg in clean and jerk) handed India their second medal in weightlifting as well as the overall tally.

Meanwhile, ace Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal registered wins to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing CWG 2022.

The women's table tennis team won all three matches to defeat Guyana 3-0. However, later suffered defeat at hands of Malaysia in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the men's team are through to the quarterfinals and will take on Bangladesh next.

Another big day awaits, with another set of Indian athletes, including Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achanta Sheuli, Shiva Thapa, Nikhat Zareer among others will be in action on the third day of the mega event.

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

India's Day 3 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 3 (July 31) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule:

SWIMMING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
3.00PMMEN'S 200M BUTTERFLY HEAT 3SAJAN PRAKASH
3.30PMMEN'S 50M BACKSTROKE HEAT 6SRIHARI NATARAJ

GYMNASTICS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
1.30PMMEN'S ALL AROUND FINALYOGESHWAR SINGH

BADMINTON

TIME (IST)CATEGORY
10.00PM ONWARDSMIXED TEAM QUARTERFINALS

CRICKET

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS IN ACTION
3.30PMWOMEN'S T20INDIA VS PAKISTAN

BOXING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETS IN ACTION
4.45PM(48-50kg) ROUND OF 16NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND) vs HELENA ISMAEL BAGOO (MOZ)
5.15PM(60-63.5kg) ROUND OF 16SHIVA THAPA (IND) vs REESE LYNCH (SCOTLAND)
12.15AM (AUGUST 1)(71-75kg) ROUND OF 16SUMIT KUNDU (IND) vs CALLUM PETERS (AUS)
1.00AM (AUGUST 1)(+92kg) ROUND OF 32SAGAR (IND) vs MAXIME YEGNONG NJIEYO (CAMEROON)

CYCLING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETS IN ACTION
2.30PM MEN'S SPRINT QUALIFICATIONESOW ALBEN, RONALDO LAITONJAM, DAVID BECKHAM
4.20PM ONWARDSMEN'S 15KM SCRATCH RACE QUALIFYINGVENKAPPA KENGALAGUTTI, DINESH KUMAR
9.00PMWOMEN'S 500M TIME TRIAL FINALTRIYASHA PAUL, MAYURI LUTE

HOCKEY

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS IN ACTION
8.30PMMEN'S HOCKEY POOL AINDIA vs GHANA

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
2.00PMMEN'S 67KG FINALSJEREMY LALRINNUNGA
6.30PMWOMEN'S 59KG FINALSPOPY HAZARIKA
11.00PMMEN'S 73KG FINALSACHINTA SHEULI

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS
2.00PMMEN'S TEAM QUARTERFINALS INDIA VS BANGLADESH

SQUASH

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
6.00PMMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 16JOSHANA CHINAPPA (IND) VS KAITLYN WATTS (NZL)
6.45PMWOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 16SAURAV GHOSAL (IND) VS DAVID BAILLARGEON (CANADA)

LAWN BAWL

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES/TEAMS IN ACTION
1.00PMWOMEN SINGLESTANIA CHOUDHURY (IND) VS SHAUNA O NEILL (NORTHERN IRELAND)
4.00PMMEN PAIRSINDIA VS ENGLAND
.@mirabai_chanu's medal ceremony 🤩Mirabai's 3rd consecutive 🏅 at #CommonwealthGames makes our hearts swell with pride 😇Big salute 🫡 to her humbleness, passion and drive to bring laurels to the nation 🇮🇳#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik https://t.co/2c4zucxyTp
Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

