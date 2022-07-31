Commonwealth Games India's Day 3 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, July 31st 2022

The Indian weightlifting contingent kept the nation glued to their seats with back-to-back thrilling performances on the second day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on July 30.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu defended her title, winning India's first gold at the CWG 2022. The 27-year-old lifted a total of (Snatch 88kg+ Clean and Jerk 113kg , 201 kg) to defend her gold medal at the colossal event.
Earlier, Sanket Mahadev Sargar, a favorite for gold, settled for the silver medal after an injury midway through the men's 55 kg weightlifting finals to win India's first medal at CWG 2022.
Sanket lifted a total of (113 kg+135 kg, 248 kg) to win silver, while Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq lifted (107 kg+142 kg, 249 kg) to win gold in the 55 kg category.
Indian weightlifter Gururaja Poojary, with an exemplary showing in the men's 61kg finals, fetched a bronze medal. The 29-year-old with a combined effort of 269 kg (118 kg in snatch and 151 kg in clean and jerk) handed India their second medal in weightlifting as well as the overall tally.
Meanwhile, ace Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal registered wins to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing CWG 2022.
The women's table tennis team won all three matches to defeat Guyana 3-0. However, later suffered defeat at hands of Malaysia in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the men's team are through to the quarterfinals and will take on Bangladesh next.
Another big day awaits, with another set of Indian athletes, including Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achanta Sheuli, Shiva Thapa, Nikhat Zareer among others will be in action on the third day of the mega event.
Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.
India's Day 3 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022
Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 3 (July 31) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule:
SWIMMING
GYMNASTICS
BADMINTON
CRICKET
BOXING
CYCLING
HOCKEY
WEIGHTLIFTING
TABLE TENNIS
SQUASH
LAWN BAWL
Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.