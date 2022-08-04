CWG 2022: Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Jaismine Lamboria assure medals

Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Jaismine Lamboria won their respective bouts on Thursday, August 4, to ensure two more medals for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).

Earlier, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Md Hussamuddin (57kg) had advanced to the semifinals to confirm medals in their respective categories.

CWG 2018 silver medalist Panghal maintained fine form and a clever approach in securing India's fourth medal in boxing. The 26-year-old blanked Scotland's Lennon Mulligan by a 5-0 unanimous verdict in the men's 51kg flyweight quarterfinals to cement his place in the last four.

After his Tokyo heartbreak, Amit Panghal has bounced back in style to secure a podium finish in Birmingham. He will definitely look to improve on the color of the medal this time around.

The Haryana-based boxer put up a very positive attitude inside the ring right from the start. While Mulligan came in with an aggressive approach throughout the match, the experienced Panghal rationally tackled his opponent.

By virtue of relentless blows, a combination of punches, brisk footwork, and vigilant defense, Panghal completed a one-sided victory.

CWG 2022: Jaismine Lamboria through to semifinals

Meanwhile, Jaismine Lamboria was up against veteran boxer Troy Garton of New Zealand in the women’s 60kg quarterfinals. The tall Indian boxer faced no issues in defeating the 2018 bronze medallist from New Zealand in a 4-1 decision.

In a close contest between Jaismine and Garton, the 20-year-old Indian pugilist used her long arms to contain the experienced Kiwi boxer's aggression, eventually taking the first round with a unanimous decision.

While Garton made a comeback in the second round, Jaismine was steady enough to tackle as she edged past Garton by a 3-2 scoreline in the second round.

Jaismine was backed by her coaches in the third and final round. The Bhiwani-based boxer showed her class, composure and accumulated the points required for her to ensure her first CWG medal.

Here's the moment when Jaismine assured herself of a medal:

