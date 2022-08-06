CWG 2022: Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas storm into finals

The Indian boxing contingent couldn't have asked for a better start to the semifinals at the at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Nitu Ghanghas trounced Canadian boxer Priyanka Dhillon to storm into the women's 48kg final, winning the bout by RSC verdict (referee stops contest) in the NCE Hall 4 on August 6.

Nitu started off with some nimble footwork and dominating body language, as Dhillon struggled to deal with Nitu's agility in the ring.

A ferocious Nitu gave no room for the Canadian to recoup before another standing instruction was given to Dhillon when the referee stopped the contest and declared Nitu as the winner.

Nitu's dominance has been unreal. This is the second consecutive bout where the match was called off prior to the timings.

A ruthless Nitu forced her opponent from Northern Ireland, Nicole Clyde, to surrender in their women's 48 kg division quarterfinals clash with a few seconds left in the final round on August 3.

The Indian boxer dominated both rounds before the Irish coaches threw in the towel. Nitu was announced as the winner via ABD (abandon), which is a rare feat in the boxing ring.

Nitu will square off against Demie-Jade Resztan of England in the final.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official



A display from our pugilist as she outclass her opponent to win by RSC (R3) and book her berth in the Finals of the 48kg category. 🥊



@birminghamcg22

#Commonwealthgames

#B2022

2.0

#birmingham22

#CommonwealthGames2022 NITU IN FINALS!display from ourpugilist as she outclass heropponent to win by RSC (R3) and book her berth in the Finals of the 48kg category. #PunchMeinHainDum 2.0 NITU IN FINALS! 🎉👏A 🔥 display from our 🇮🇳 pugilist as she outclass her 🇨🇦 opponent to win by RSC (R3) and book her berth in the Finals of the 48kg category. 💪🥊@birminghamcg22 #Commonwealthgames#B2022#PunchMeinHainDum 2.0#birmingham22#CommonwealthGames2022 https://t.co/kcbqIWC9Vj

CWG 2022: A uninanimous verdict for Amit Panghal too

Amit Panghal outpowered Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the semifinals of the men's 51kg, winning the bout in a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Both boxers started off with a guarded approach, throwing in punches here and there. Panghal seemed a bit defensive in the first round. However, Chinyemba was a bit better, eventually taking the first round 3-2 by a split decision.

The 28-year-old Indian then bounced back, with two judges scoring in his favor by the end of the second round, with the rest scoring it level for both boxers.

CWG 2018 silver medalist Panghal maintained fine form and a clever approach in the third round to take the match by unanimous 5-0 decision.

Panghal will take on either Jake Dodd of Wales or Kiaran Macdonald of England in the summit clash.

CWG 2022: Indian boxers August 6 upcoming fixtures

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 7.15 PM WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (48-50kg) SEMIFINALS STUBLEY SAVANNAH ALFIA (ENG) VS NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND) 8.00 PM WOMEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (57-60kg) SEMIFINALS RICHARDSON GEMMA PAIGE VS JAISMINE LAMBORIYA 11.30 PM MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (54-57kg) SEMIFINALS COMMEY JOSEPH (GHA) VS MOHAMMED HUSSAMUDDIN (IND) 12.45 AM (AUGUST 6) MEN'S WELTERWEIGHT (63.5-67kg) SEMIFINALS ROHIT TOKAS (IND) VS ZIMBA STEPHEN (ZAM) 1.30 PM (AUGUST 6) MEN'S SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT (+92kg) SEMIFINALS SAGAR AHLAWAT (IND) VS ONYEKWERE IFEANYI (NGR)

When and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: CWG 2022: "Ashish Kumar has been robbed"- Twitterati reacts to Indian boxer's quarter-final loss

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far