CWG 2022: Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Mohammad Hussamuddin advance to next round, Sanjeet bows out

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) pulled off a comfortable win against Ariana Nicholson in the women's light middleweight category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 30.

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nicholson by unanimous decision 5-0 to advance through to the quarter-finals of the quadrennial showpiece event.

The 24-year-old, who was knocked out in the first round of the 2018 edition of the Games in Gold Coast, started off aggressively and attacked her Kiwi opponent from the word go with the help of a combination of punches.

Lovlina Borgohain will next square off against Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin kickstarted his CWG 2022 campaign in a similar fashion, overwhelming South African boxer Amzolele Dyeyi 5-0 in their men's featherweight 57kg bout.

The 2018 CWG bronze medalist Hussamuddin won the bout by unanimous decision, with all five judges scoring in his favor. The Indian pugilist will take on Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals.

However, Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet (92kg), on the other hand, crashed out of the CWG after losing a hard fought battle to Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali in a 2-3 split decision.

Sanjeet seemed shocked by the verdict as the referee raised Faoagali's hand. Being defensive in the last two rounds affected the reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet's bout results.

CWG 2022: Indian Boxers in action on July 31

Here's the list of Indian pugilists who will compete at the ongoing CWG 2022 on July 31.

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETS IN ACTION 4.45PM (48-50kg) ROUND OF 16 NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND) vs HELENA ISMAEL BAGOO (MOZ) 5.15PM (60-63.5kg) ROUND OF 16 SHIVA THAPA (IND) vs REESE LYNCH (SCOTLAND) 12.15AM (AUGUST 1) (71-75kg) ROUND OF 16 SUMIT KUNDU (IND) vs CALLUM PETERS (AUS) 1.00AM (AUGUST 1) (+92kg) ROUND OF 32 SAGAR (IND) vs MAXIME YEGNONG NJIEYO (CAMEROON)

Where to watch Indian athletes' matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

