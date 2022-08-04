CWG 2022: Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ganghas, Md Hussamuddin assure medals, Lovlina Borgohain marks an exit

World Champion Nikhat Zareen assured India of another medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), defeating Wales’ Helen Jones 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the women’s boxing light flyweight (50kg) category in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Nikhat is the third pugilist to assure India a medal at the mega event.

Earlier, Nitu Ganghas and Mohammad Hussamuddin also assured India atleast a bronze medal each by winning their respective quarterfinal bouts.

India's boxing powerhouse Nitu was ruthless in forcing her opponent from Northern Ireland Nicole Clyde to surrender in their women's 48 kg division clash with a few seconds left in the final round at the National Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

The Indian boxer dominated both rounds before the Irish coaches threw in the towel. Nitu was announced as the winner via ABD (abandon), which is a rare feat in the boxing ring.

Meanwhile, experienced Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin overwhelmed Tryagain Ndevelo of Namibia to register a 4-1 win in a men’s 57 kg quarter-final match via split decision.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, on the other hand, lost to Rosie Eccles of Wales 2-3 in the quarterfinals of the women’s boxing light middleweight 70kg category to mark an end to her campaign in Birmingham.

CWG 2022: Indian boxers in action on August 4

Here's the list of Indian boxers who will be competing on Thursday, August 4.

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 4.45 pm MEN'S OVER 48 KG - 51 KG QUARTERFINALS AMIT PANGHAL (IND)VS LENNON MULLIGAN (SCOTLAND) 6.15 pm WOMEN'S OVER 67KG - 60 KG QUARTERFINALS JAISMINE LAMBORIA (IND) VS TROY GARTON (NEW ZEALAND) 8.00 pm MEN'S OVER 92 KG QUARTERFINALS SAGAR AHLAWAT (IND) VS KEDDY EVANS AGNES (SEYCHELLES) 12:30 am (AUGUST 5) MEN'S OVER 63.5KG - 67KG QUARTERFINALS ROHIT TOKAS (IND) VS XAVIER IKINOFO (NIUE)

Where to watch India matches in CWG 2022 & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: CWG 2022: "My bout decision has left me in shock" - Sanjeet expresses displeasure after bowing out of Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far