CWG 2022: "My bout decision has left me in shock" - Sanjeet expresses displeasure after bowing out of Commonwealth Games

Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet expressed his displeasure with his Round of 16 results and judgment on Monday (August 1).

He marked an exit from the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) after losing a close hard fought battle to Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali in a 2-3 split decision in the in men's 92kg category Round of 16 bout on Sunday (July 31).

Sanjeet was appalled by the verdict as the referee raised Faoagali's hand as the winner. The Indian boxer was leading 3-2 against his counterpart by the end of round two, which is probably why the Indian boxer was taken aback by the judgment. However, in the third round, all five judges scored perfect 10's in favor of Faoagali.

Out of the five judges, two judges scored 29-28 in favor of Sanjeet, while two others chose Faoagali, whereas one judge gave equal points to both. When it boiled down to choosing one boxer in the end, the panel voted for Faoagali.

Sanjeet clearly looked very dispirited by the results. He took to his Twitter handle to express displeasure. The 25-year-old wrote:

"Namaste everyone. I apologize to everyone as I could not win a medal for the Country. My bout decision has left me in shock."

He further added:

"I would like to mention that such unfair decisions at such a big sporting event should never happen to any athlete. We work very hard. It takes unending hard work, physical and mental effort and training to enter the ring.

"I know I have made many mistakes. I will work on myself and come back stronger."

CWG 2022: Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Mohammed Hussamuddin through to quarter-finals

Ace Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Mohammed Hussamuddin advanced to the quarter-finals in their respective categories with dominating performances at NCE Hall 4, in Solihull.

Experienced Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin outhustled Md Salim Hossain 5-0 in the men's 57kg featherweight bout with a calculative approach and tactical display to progress into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, 2018 silver medalist Amit Panghal outweighed Namri Berri of Vanuatu via a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the men's 51 kg Round of 16 bout to storm into the quarter-finals.

