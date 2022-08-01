Commonwealth Games India's Day 5 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 2, 2022

The Indian athletes produced remarkable performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on the fourth day of the mega-event.
With prominent names, including five-time Asian Championship medalist Shiva Thapa, heavyweight boxer Sanjeet and national champion Sumit Kundu, exiting CWG 2022, it was finally a sigh of relief in the Indian boxing camp on the fourth day.
Ace Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Mohammed Hussamuddin advanced to the quarter-finals in their respective categories with dominating performances at NCE Hall 4.
Experienced Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin and 2018 Bronze medalist outhustled Md Salim Hossain 5-0 in the men's 5 7kg featherweight bout with a calculative approach and tactical display to progress into the quarter-finals.
Amit Panghal outweighed Namri Berri of Vanuatu via a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the men's 51 kg Round of 16 bout to storm into the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team played out a 4-4 draw against England after leading 4-1. The men's camp will surely be disappointed following the result.
India secured their first-ever CWG medal in the lawn bowls as the women’s fours team completed a dramatic win over New Zealand in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Shushila Devi Likmabam bagged silver in the women's -49 kg while Vijay Yadav bagged a bronze medal in the men's -60 kg categories in judo at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).
Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.
India's Day 5 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022
Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 5 (August 2) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:
AQUATICS
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
ATHLETICS
BADMINTON
(Teams will be updated later)
BOXING
HOCKEY
LAWN BOWLS
SQUASH
TABLE TENNIS
WEIGHTLIFTING
Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details
The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.
Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Also read: "Hey Siri, can you define courage for me?"- Twitter hails Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga