Commonwealth Games India's Day 5 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 2, 2022

The Indian athletes produced remarkable performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on the fourth day of the mega-event.

With prominent names, including five-time Asian Championship medalist Shiva Thapa, heavyweight boxer Sanjeet and national champion Sumit Kundu, exiting CWG 2022, it was finally a sigh of relief in the Indian boxing camp on the fourth day.

Ace Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Mohammed Hussamuddin advanced to the quarter-finals in their respective categories with dominating performances at NCE Hall 4.

Experienced Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin and 2018 Bronze medalist outhustled Md Salim Hossain 5-0 in the men's 5 7kg featherweight bout with a calculative approach and tactical display to progress into the quarter-finals.

Amit Panghal outweighed Namri Berri of Vanuatu via a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the men's 51 kg Round of 16 bout to storm into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team played out a 4-4 draw against England after leading 4-1. The men's camp will surely be disappointed following the result.

India secured their first-ever CWG medal in the lawn bowls as the women’s fours team completed a dramatic win over New Zealand in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Shushila Devi Likmabam bagged silver in the women's -49 kg while Vijay Yadav bagged a bronze medal in the men's -60 kg categories in judo at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).

India's Day 5 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 5 (August 2) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

AQUATICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.00 PM MEN'S 200M BACKSTROKE HEAT 2 SRIHARI NATARAJ 4.10 PM MEN'S 1500M FREESTYLE HEAT 1 ADVAIT PAGE 4.28 PM MEN'S 1500M FREESTYLE HEAT 2 KUSHAGRA RAWAT

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 5.30 PM MEN'S VAULT FINAL SATYAJIT MONDAL 6.35 PM MEN'S PARALLEL BARS FINALS SAIF SADIK TAMBOLI

ATHLETICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.30 PM MEN'S LONG JUMP QUALIFYING ROUND MURALI SREESHANKAR, MUHAMMED ANIS YAHIYA 12:00 AM (AUGUST 3) MEN'S HIGH JUMP QUALIFYING ROUND TEJASWIN SHANKAR 12.50 AM (AUGUST 3) WOMEN'S DISCUS THROW FINALS SEEMA PUNIA, NAVJEET KAUR DHILLON

BADMINTON

(Teams will be updated later)

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 10.00 PM MIXED TEAM FINALS TBD

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 11.45 PM MEN'S (63.5kg-67kg) ROUND OF 16 ROHIT TOKAS (IND) VS ALFRED KOTEY (GHANA)

HOCKEY

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 6.30 PM WOMEN'S POOL A INDIA VS ENGLAND

LAWN BOWLS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS/ATHLETES IN ACTION 1.00 PM WOMEN'S PAIRS ROUND 1 INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1.00 PM WOMEN'S TRIPLES ROUND 1 INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 4.15 PM MEN'S SINGLES ROUND 1 MRIDUL BORGOHAIN VS SHANNON MCILROY (NZL) 8.45 PM MEN'S FOURS ROUND 1 INDIA VS FIJI 8.45 PM WOMEN'S TRIPLES ROUND 2 INDIA VS ENGLAND

SQUASH

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 8.30 PM WOMEN'S SINGLES PLATE SEMI-FINALS SUNAYNA SARA KURUVILLA VS FAIZA ZAFAR (PAKISTAN) 9.15 PM MEN'S SINGLES SEMI-FINALS SAURAV GHOSAL

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 6.00 PM MEN'S TEAM GOLD MEDAL MATCH INDIA VS TBD

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.00 PM WOMEN'S 76 KG FINALS PUNAM YADAV 6.00 PM MEN'S 96 KG FINALS VIKAS THAKUR 11.00 PM WOMEN'S 87 KG FINALS USHA BANNUR NK

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

