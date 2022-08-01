Create
Commonwealth Games India's Day 5 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 2, 2022

Boxing - Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Boxer Amit Panghal in action
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 01, 2022 11:05 PM IST

The Indian athletes produced remarkable performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on the fourth day of the mega-event.

With prominent names, including five-time Asian Championship medalist Shiva Thapa, heavyweight boxer Sanjeet and national champion Sumit Kundu, exiting CWG 2022, it was finally a sigh of relief in the Indian boxing camp on the fourth day.

Ace Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Mohammed Hussamuddin advanced to the quarter-finals in their respective categories with dominating performances at NCE Hall 4.

Experienced Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin and 2018 Bronze medalist outhustled Md Salim Hossain 5-0 in the men's 5 7kg featherweight bout with a calculative approach and tactical display to progress into the quarter-finals.

Amit Panghal outweighed Namri Berri of Vanuatu via a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the men's 51 kg Round of 16 bout to storm into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team played out a 4-4 draw against England after leading 4-1. The men's camp will surely be disappointed following the result.

India secured their first-ever CWG medal in the lawn bowls as the women’s fours team completed a dramatic win over New Zealand in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Shushila Devi Likmabam bagged silver in the women's -49 kg while Vijay Yadav bagged a bronze medal in the men's -60 kg categories in judo at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

India's Day 5 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 5 (August 2) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

AQUATICS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
3.00 PMMEN'S 200M BACKSTROKE HEAT 2SRIHARI NATARAJ
4.10 PMMEN'S 1500M FREESTYLE HEAT 1ADVAIT PAGE
4.28 PMMEN'S 1500M FREESTYLE HEAT 2KUSHAGRA RAWAT

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
5.30 PMMEN'S VAULT FINALSATYAJIT MONDAL
6.35 PMMEN'S PARALLEL BARS FINALSSAIF SADIK TAMBOLI

ATHLETICS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
2.30 PMMEN'S LONG JUMP QUALIFYING ROUNDMURALI SREESHANKAR, MUHAMMED ANIS YAHIYA
12:00 AM (AUGUST 3)MEN'S HIGH JUMP QUALIFYING ROUNDTEJASWIN SHANKAR
12.50 AM (AUGUST 3)WOMEN'S DISCUS THROW FINALSSEEMA PUNIA, NAVJEET KAUR DHILLON

BADMINTON

(Teams will be updated later)

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS IN ACTION
10.00 PMMIXED TEAM FINALSTBD

BOXING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
11.45 PMMEN'S (63.5kg-67kg) ROUND OF 16ROHIT TOKAS (IND) VS ALFRED KOTEY (GHANA)

HOCKEY

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS IN ACTION
6.30 PMWOMEN'S POOL AINDIA VS ENGLAND

LAWN BOWLS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS/ATHLETES IN ACTION
1.00 PMWOMEN'S PAIRS ROUND 1INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND
1.00 PMWOMEN'S TRIPLES ROUND 1INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND
4.15 PMMEN'S SINGLES ROUND 1MRIDUL BORGOHAIN VS SHANNON MCILROY (NZL)
8.45 PMMEN'S FOURS ROUND 1INDIA VS FIJI
8.45 PMWOMEN'S TRIPLES ROUND 2INDIA VS ENGLAND

SQUASH

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
8.30 PMWOMEN'S SINGLES PLATE SEMI-FINALS SUNAYNA SARA KURUVILLA VS FAIZA ZAFAR (PAKISTAN)
9.15 PMMEN'S SINGLES SEMI-FINALSSAURAV GHOSAL

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS IN ACTION
6.00 PMMEN'S TEAM GOLD MEDAL MATCH INDIA VS TBD

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
2.00 PMWOMEN'S 76 KG FINALSPUNAM YADAV
6.00 PMMEN'S 96 KG FINALSVIKAS THAKUR
11.00 PMWOMEN'S 87 KG FINALSUSHA BANNUR NK

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
