CWG 2022: Indian boxers Nitu Ganghas, Md Hussamuddin win their respective bouts, assure medals

India's boxing powerhouse Nitu Ganghas was ruthless in forcing her opponent from Northern Ireland Nicole Clyde to surrender in their women's 48 kg division clash with a few seconds left in the final round.

The Indian boxer dominated both rounds before the Irish coaches threw in the towel. Nitu was announced as the winner via ABD (abandon), which is a rare feat in the boxing ring at NCE Hall 4, on August 3.

The 21-year-old, a two-time youth gold medalist and technically superior and boxer, assured herself of a medal, the first medal the boxing contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. Nitu will next square off against Priyanka Dhillon of Canada.

CWG 2022: Md Hussamuddin in fine touch

Experienced Indian boxer Md Hussamuddin continued his dominating run at CWG 2022 and overwhelmed Tryagain Ndevelo of Namibia to record a 4-1 win in a men’s 57 kg quarter-final match via split decision.

With this win, Hussamuddin also secured himself a medal, India's second medal in boxing at CWG 2022. Hussamuddin will next take on 18-year-old Joseph Commey from Ghana on Saturday (August 6).

It has pretty much been one-way traffic for the Indian southpaw so far at the Games. The Telangana-born boxer, who is in the quest for his second successive CWG medal, has been merciless in the ring so far at the mega event.

Hussamuddin pulled off a convincing win over young South African Amzolele Dyeyi 5-0 in a men’s 57 kg first round bout in a unanimous 5-0 verdict on July 30.

The 2018 Bronze medalist, with a calculative approach and tactical display, outhustled Md Salim Hossain 5-0 in the men's 57 kg featherweight bout in the pre-quarterfinals on August 2.

CWG 2022: Indian Boxers August 3 schedule

Here's the list of Indian boxers in action later today:

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 11.15 PM WOMEN'S OVER 48KG - 50KG QUARTER-FINALS NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND ) VS HELEN JONES (WALES) 12.45 AM (AUGUST 4) WOMEN'S OVER 64KG - 70KG QUARTERFINALS LOVLINA BORGOHAIN (IND ) VS ROSIE ECCLES (WALES) 2.00 AM (AUGUST 4) MEN'S OVER 75KG - 80KG QUARTERFINALS ASHISH KUMAR (IND) VS AARON BOWEN (ENGLAND)

When and where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

The matches from Birmingham will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

