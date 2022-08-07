CWG 2022: Indian boxers Sagar Ahlawat, Nikhat Zareen along with two others to be in action in the finals on August 7

Sagar Ahlawat (+92) joined Amit Panghal (51kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) in the boxing finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 for India.

Sagar continued his dominant run in the ring to pull off another win by unanimous verdict. The 22-year-old pugilist vanquished Nigerian opponent Onyekwere Ifeanyi with ease to book his finals berth as the scorecard read 5-0.

World champion Nikhat Zareen, on the other hand, who is in the hunt for a gold medal at the CWG 2022, outpowered England's Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0 in the women's 50kg semi-finals.

Nitu Ghanghas trounced Canadian boxer Priyanka Dhillon to storm into the women's 48kg final, winning the bout by RSC verdict (referee stops contest), while Amit Panghal outpowered Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the semi-finals of the men's 51kg category, winning the bout in a unanimous 5-0 decision.

All the finalists will be in action in their respective gold medal bouts on August 7, 2022 .

CWG 2022: Three Indian boxers settle for bronze

The experienced Indian boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin clinched a bronze medal in the men's 57kg featherweight category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday (August 6).

The 28-year-old suffered a 4-1 defeat against Ghana's Joseph Commey in the men's featherweight category semi-finals bout. This will be his second bronze medal in Commonwealth Games after winning one at the 2018 edition of the Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Rohit Tokas also settled for bronze after losing to Stephen Zimba of Zambia in a closely contested men's 67kg semi-finals. This is India's third medal in boxing so far at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Earlier, Jaismine Lamboriya also bagged a bronze medal after going down narrowly to England’s Gemma Paige Richardson (2:3 split decision) in the women's 60kg semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games on August 6.

Meanwhile, five Indian boxers, including Lovlina Borgohain (70kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), and Sumit Kundu (75kg) bowed out of their respective events earlier after losing in their respective bouts.

CWG 2022: Indian boxers finals schedule

Here's the list of Indian boxers who will be in action in the gold medal clash on August 7, 2022.

TIME (IST) CATEGORY BOXERS IN ACTION 3.00PM WOMEN'S MINIMUM WEIGHT ( (45-48kg) FINALS NITU GHANGHAS (IND) VS DEMIE-JADE RESZTAN (ENG) 3.15PM MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (48-51kg) FINALS AMIT PANGHAL (IND) vs KIARAN MACDONALD (ENG) 7.00PM WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (48-50kg) FINALS NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND) VS CARY MC NAUL (ENG) MEN'S SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT (+92kg) FINALS SAGAR AHLAWAT (IND) VS TBD

Where to watch India matches in CWG 2022 & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: CWG 2022: "Ashish Kumar has been robbed" - Twitterati reacts to Indian boxer's quarter-final loss

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far