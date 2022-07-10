CWG 2022: Indian boxing contingent departs for Jordanstown for two-week preparatory camp

The Indian boxing contingent departed for Jordanstown, Northern Ireland, on Sunday (July 10). Indian boxers will be training at a two-week long preparatory camp ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games (2022 CWG).

A top-notch 12-member boxing contingent spearheaded by Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, world champion Nikhat Zareen, and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa will represent India at the 2022 CWG.

The group of Indian boxers will then leave for Birmingham on July 24, where CWG will take place between July 28 and August 8.

Earlier, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned the trip for all CWG-bound Indian boxers for an international training camp in the Republic of Ireland from July 10 to 24.

Coaches Bhaskar Chandra Bhatt, Pranamika Borah, and Mahavir Singh, along with physiotherapists, masseuses, strength and conditioning experts, and sports scientists will accompany the female boxers to the camp.

Apart from the eight male boxers, the government has also cleared a six-member support staff, including three coaches - Narendera Rana, Lalit Prasad, and DS Yadav, who will coach the men's team.

The Indian boxer's best-ever CWG performance has to be in the 2018 edition of the Games. The Indian pugilists bagged a record medal haul comprising three golds, three silvers, and three bronze medals at the quadrennial event.

Indian boxing contingent for 2022 CWG

India will send a 215-member contingent who will compete across 16 disciplines in the upcoming 2022 CWG.

Men: Amit Panghal (51 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg), Sagar (92+ kg)

Women's: Nitu (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg)

