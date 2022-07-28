CWG 2022: Indian boxing contingent's opening draws

The Indian boxing contingent, who are all set to compete at the Commonwealth Games (2022 CWG), have learned their opponents for the opening round. The 2022 CWG will run from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

A top-notch 12-member boxing contingent spearheaded by Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, world champion Nikhat Zareen and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa will represent India at the 2022 CWG.

Here are the Indian boxing contingent's opening draws for CWG 2022:

MEN

Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri (Vanuatu)

Category: Flyweight (48-51kg); Date: August 1

Mohammad Hussamuddin vs. Amzolele Dyeyi (South Africa)

Category: Featherweight (54-57kg); Date: July 30

Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch (Pakistan)

Category: Light welterweight (60 - 63.5kg); Date: July 29

Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana)

Category: Welterweight (63.5-67kg) (Bye); Date: August 2

Sumit Kundu vs Callum Peters (Australia)

Category: Middleweight (71-75kg) (Bye); Date: July 31

Ashish Chaudhary vs Travis Tapatuetoa (Niue)

Category: Light heavyweight (75-80kg) (Bye); Date: August 1

Sanjeet vs. Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faogali (SAM)

Category: Heavyweight (+92kg); Date: July 30

Sagar vs. Maxime Yegnong Nijeyo (CMR)

Category: Heavyweight (+92kg); Date: July 31

A look at the CWG 2022 men's draw

WOMEN

Nikhat Zareen vs. Helena Ismael Bagao (Mozambique)

Category: Flyweight (48-50kg); Date: July 31

Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariane Nicholson (New Zealand)

Category: Light middleweight (66-70kg) ; Date: July 30

Jasmine Lamboriya vs Troy Garton (New Zealand)

Category: Lightweight (57-60kg) (Bye); Date: August 4

Nitu vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland)

Category: Minimum weight (45-48kg) (Bye); Date: August 3

A look at the CWG 2022 women's draw

Indian Boxing Contingent for 2022 CWG

Here is the full list of Indian boxers who have booked their spots at the 2022 CWG:

Men: Amit Panghal (51 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg), Sagar (92+ kg)

Women's: Nitu (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg)

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also live-stream the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India.

