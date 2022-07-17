CWG 2022: "We have to return with medal"- Jaismine Lamboriya on Indian boxing squad's mindset

With a few days left until the 2022 Commonwealth Games (2022 CWG), the Indian boxing contingent are currently undergoing rigorous training at the two-week long preparatory camp in Ireland.

The 2022 CWG will run from July 28 until August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. A top-notch 12-member boxing contingent spearheaded by Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, world champion Nikhat Zareen, and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa will represent India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, CWG-bound promising Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboriya shed light on her journey and the team's preparations.

Jaismine has been grabbing a lot of attention lately, especially after defeating world championship bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur at the National Boxing Championship.

On being asked about her confident approach and journey, she said:

"It has been a good journey. I have been able to win important and challenging bouts. Competing in back-to-back tournaments with the best of the best boxers across the globe, it helps you improve your performance and confidence comes with the wins."

Speaking about a precious moment from her career, Jaismine further added:

"Yes, pulling off an upset at the Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship by defeating Olympian and world championship bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur has definitely helped me gain confidence. It's always challenging competing against the higher ranked athletes, winning against them is always a huge plus."

Jaismine, the younger of the two pugilists, managed to tilt the momentum and prevailed 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final.

The Indian boxers are currently training in Ireland ahead of the 2022 CWG. On being asked if they have been able to train with pugilists from other nations, Jaismine said:

"Yes, We have been training hard alongside boxers from our team as well as other nations. Australia, England, Ireland are few of the countries, that you always have to be well prepared against."

Jaismine, talking about the boxing team's environment and mindset ahead of the big event in Birmingham, said:

"We always got each other back. The boxing team always motivates each other that 'medal leke aana hai' (We have to return with medal). The aim is always to finish on top, hopefully we can give best to our potential at the 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Indian boxing contingent for 2022 CWG

India will send a 215-member contingent who will compete across 16 disciplines in the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The full list of Indian boxers who have booked their spots for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is given below:

Men: Amit Panghal (51 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg), Sagar (92+ kg)

Women's: Nitu (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg)

