CWG 2022: World Champion Nikhat Zareen through to finals, Jaismine Lamboriya wraps up her campaign with a bronze

20-year-old Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboriya settled for the bronze medal after going down narrowly to England’s Gemma Paige Richardson (2:3 split decision) in the women's 60 kg semi-finals at Commonwealth Games on August 6.

The English boxer was aggressive and her relentless attacks were difficult for the Indian to contain. Richardson showed no mercy, leaving Jaismine clueless in the middle of the match.

Gemma Paige Richardson's aggression and cleaner punches left no room for the Indian to take advantage of her tall physique and reach. Jaismine, who relies on her range and counter punches, failed to keep up with her opponent.

Nonetheless, she can be proud of her performance after signing off with a medal on her debut at the Commonwealth Games.

A dominant Nikhat Zareen in the hunt for gold

World champion Nikhat Zareen, who is in the hunt for a gold medal at the CWG 2022, outpowered England's Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0 in the women's 50 kg semi-finals.

The Telangana-based boxer was ruthless, taking a solid lead in all three rounds, with all five judges ruling the bout in her favor.

From overcoming a career-threatening injury to ruling the boxing ring, Nikhat Zareen has come a long way. Ever since her first bout at CWG, Nikhat has been dominating the ring, with all one-sided wins.

Ahead of the competition, Nikhat had said:

"Hopefully, I will be able to continue my top-class performance at the world level and eventually win a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as well."

Earlier, two more Indian boxers, Amit Panghal (51 kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48 kg) also stormed into the finals with one-sided wins in their respective bouts.

