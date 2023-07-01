Elorda Cup 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

India had a disappointing day at the Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, June 29. All the five boxers, who featured on Day 3 of the Elorda Cup, could not make it to the next round. The Indian boxers certainly would be kicking themselves to go down this way after a promising start to the Elorda International Cup.

Pukharam Kishan Singh was the first to bow out of the Elorda Cup. He met Kazakhstan's Daulet Moldashev in the 54kg category. The Kazakhstan boxer had an easy run, winning 5-0.

In the next bout, Zoram Muana was no match-up to Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov as well. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist won by a unanimous decision of 5-0 in the 51 kg category. The Indian boxer had no answers for the local star.

Ashish Kumar had a shocking result as well. The Indian boxer was stunned by Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand for a 5-0 scoreline. The Thailand boxer proved too good for the Indian star in the 57 kg category.

In the 75kg category, India's Hemant Yada locked horns with Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan. The match, which was expected to be a thrilling contest, was a one-sided affair. The local boxer outpunched Hemant Yadav, who went down by a 0-5 scoreline.

In the Women's 54kg category, Shikha had a tough battle against Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova. The 2016 World Championships bronze medallist won by 5-0, but she had to fight hard for the same.

Elorda Cup 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Pukharam Singh (India) vs Daulet M (Kazakhstan)

Category: Men's 54 kg

Result: Daulet M 5-0 Pukharam Singh

Ashish Kumar (India) vs Sarawut Sukthet (Thailand)

Category: Men's 57 kg

Result: Sarawut Sukthet 5-0 Ashish Kumar

Zoram Muana (India) vs Saken Bibossinov (Kazakhstan)

Category: Men's 51 Kg

Result: Saken Bibossinov 5-0 Zoram Muana

Hemant Yadav (India) vs Talgat Shaikenov (Kazakhstan)

Category: Men's 71kg

Result: Talgat Shaikenov 5-0 Hemant Yadav

Shiksha (India) vs Zhaina S (Kazakhstan)

Category: Women's 54 kg

Winner: Zhaina S 5-0 Shiksha

Elorda Cup 2023: Day 3 Fixtures (Indians Only)

Category Men's 60kg quarterfinal: Vijay Kumar (India) vs Zholdas Zhenissov (Kazakhstan)

Category Women's 63kg Semifinal: Neema (India) vs Laura Yessenkeldi (Kazakhstan)

