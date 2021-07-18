First batch of Indian team gets “rousing” send off for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics is set to resume in less than a week from today, and Indian athletes are gearing up for the event. Athletes are expected to be present in the Games Village 5 days before commencement i.e.July 23.

Keeping this in mind, India sent its first batch of athletes to Tokyo yesterday. The players and coaches received a resounding send off from the crowd present at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Many of the athletes had already landed in Tokyo earlier. Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu even started with her training at the Olympic village. The rowing team was the first to reach Tokyo after their training in Europe. They have even been able to resume their preparations there.

The shooting team which was training in Zagreb has also successfully landed. The boxing team training in Italy has reached Amsterdam and from there on they will fly to Tokyo.

Sports Minister present at athletes send off ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics is expected to be India's most successful Olympic campaign. Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur made his way to the airport for the send off. He shared inspiring words with the athletes and ensured further support for the athletes in the future.

While talking to the Olympians, the minister said," There are 135 crore Indians and you are blessed to be representing your country. You should be proud. The blessing of the entire nation is with you and everyone is hoping for your success."

He added, "When you come back victorious, you will get what you deserve. All the best."

Prominent politicians like Nisith Pramanik, Director General of the Sports Authority of India, General Sandip Pradhan, IOA officials Narinder Batra and General Rajeev Mehta were all part of the ceremony in Delhi.

Indian athletes reaction to the send off before heading to the Tokyo Olympics

Indian athletes were delighted with the resounding send off they received at the airport. Fans present at the airport expressed their love and wishes by clapping for the entire contingent. The athletes seemed to appreciate the gesture from the fans and many even took this to their social media handles.

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran all uploaded videos from the scenes at the airport. Many Indian athletes who were abroad couldn't be part of this farewell. But the wishes of the entire nation are with each and every one of the 119 athletes who will be battling it out for a place at the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

