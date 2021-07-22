A good draw is key to succeeding at the Olympics, says Beijing bronze medalist Vijender Singh 

Vijender Singh feels that favorable draws play an important role in the fate of a boxer in the Olympics. The Indian boxing champion won bronze for the country in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games, he shared his thoughts on what impacts the journey of a boxer in the Olympics.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Vijender Singh said:

“To have a favorable draw is the most important thing when you compete at the Olympics. An easy and good draw gives you a chance to prepare for tougher bouts as the competition progresses. An easy first round draw means a boxer is very lucky," Vijender explained.

Haryana’s international middleweight boxer was India’s first male boxer to win a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Seven years later, in 2015 he entered the professional circuit.

Vijender entered politics in 2019 and contested in the general election from South Delhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Vijender, 35, said a tough first round for a good boxer is unlucky as it puts their chances of a podium finish in jeopardy very early in the tournament. He said:

“Sometimes a boxer who has the potential to reach the medal round in his or her respective weight categories and is not ranked high in the world ranking might crash out if the first round is tough.

Vijender went on to add that the Olympics are held just once every four years and competitors want to make the most of their chance. He added:

“Once the draws are out, it gives a good picture on how to work out a game plan for the entire competition. It gives a clear picture in the mind of how to tackle each opponent at each step,” he said.

Vijender does not want Amit Panghal to worry about his draw

However, Vijender said Amit Panghal should not be reading too much into the draw. Panghal will compete in men’s 52kg at the Tokyo Olympic Games and is currently ranked No. 1 in the world.

“He is ranked World No. 1 in his weight category. I don’t think he should be reading too much into the draw,” said Vijender.

Vijender said he wasn’t ranked among the world's leading boxers when he competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but had the confidence to perform well.

“Confidence gives an edge. It helped me reach the medal round at Beijing Olympics,” he said.

Nine Indian boxers, including four in the women’s category led by six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, will compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Vijender signed off with a note of positivity for the Indian fans. He said:

“We have good chances of winning a medal this time."

