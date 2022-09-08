"I request Mission Olympic Cell not to consider me for TOPS extension"- Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom

Six-time world champion and legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom has been out of competitive action for months now, following a prolonged injury.

After undergoing reconstructive surgery for the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury she sustained in June, Mary Kom is on the road to recovery. The 40-year-old suffered the injury during the 2022 Commonwealth Games trials.

Having been India's torchbearer on the international stage for over a decade, Mary Kom has appealed to the Mission Olympic Cell to exclude her name from the list for an extension in the government’s Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Taking to social media, MC Mary Kom wrote:

"I have had great support from the government over many years, but I think it is time to let a younger athlete get support to chase the Olympic dream. So, I request the Mission Olympic Cell not to consider me for an extension in TOPS.”

This is not the first time the boxing great has put the future of Indian boxing ahead of her.

Earlier, Mary Kom skipped the trials for the IBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championships as well as the 2022 Asian Games. She came to this conclusion by keeping India's future in mind. She made the decision to make room for the upcoming boxers.

Speaking to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), MC Mary Kom said:

"I would like to withdraw to give opportunity to the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the international stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments. I would like to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only."

However, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mary Kom could not defend her title at the Birmingham Games. The Indian boxing ace was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury.

Indian elite men’s boxing squad training in Iran

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has been organizing several international training camps for Indian boxers to bring them on par with the best boxers in the world.

Maximum international exposure, strengthening the reserve pool in each of the weight divisions and providing equal opportunity to all the pugilists have been key reasons behind organizing training camps abroad. This provides a fair chance for all pugilists to be selected for major international events.

A 13-member Indian elite men’s boxing contingent is currently attending a 10-day training camp in Iran, which started on August 28 and will run through until September 6.

Take a look at the rigorous training visuals of the Indian boxers in Iran.

India's boxing contingent wrapped up their Birmingham CWG 2022 campaign with seven medals (three golds, one silver and three bronze medals).

