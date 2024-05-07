Indian boxers shine at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships with 5 gold medals

Five Indian youth boxers, namely Brijesh Tamta, Aryan Hooda, Yashwardhan Singh, Laxmi, and Nisha delivered outstanding performances to secure gold medals at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships held in Astana, Kazakhstan in 2024.

Brijesh secured India's inaugural gold medal of the championship by defeating Tajikistan's Muminov Muinkhodzha with a unanimous 5-0 victory in the men's 48kg final.

Aryan, competing in the 51kg category, maintained the winning streak with a commanding 5-0 triumph over Kyrgyzstan's Kamilov Zafarbek, further solidifying India's success at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships.

Yashwardhan Singh, competing in the 63.5kg category, faced a tough challenge against Gafurov Ruslan of Tajikistan. Both boxers displayed strong attacking skills, but it was Yashwardhan Singh who emerged victorious with a 4-1 decision in his favor.

In the women's division, Nisha, the reigning junior world champion, secured the gold medal in the 52kg category by defeating Kazakhstan's Otynbay Bagzhan with a convincing 5-0 victory.

Laxmi, competing in the 50kg category, secured India's fifth gold medal at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships with a referee stop the contest (RSC) victory in the second round of the bout against Enkh Nomundari of Mongolia.

Nine youth boxers, including Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Aryan (92kg), Tamanna (54kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg), and Khushi Pooniya (81kg), concluded their campaigns with silver medals following defeats in their respective finals.

On Saturday night, Preeti, the Olympic-bound boxer in the 54kg category, advanced to the U-22 finals alongside five other Indian women.

With Muskan (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81kg) already advancing to the finals after receiving byes in their respective semi-finals, a total of eight women and four men boxers from India will be competing in the U-22 finals on Tuesday.

With 22 medals in the youth section and 21 in the U-22, the Indian contingent has secured a total of 43 medals at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships.

The event has been witnessing high-voltage action with the participation of 390-plus boxers from over 24 countries, including boxing powerhouses like China, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. These nations are competing fiercely across 25 weight categories to claim the coveted medals.