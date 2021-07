Indian boxing at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, streaming details

India will field nine boxers, including seasoned MC Mary Kom, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. While Amit Panghal (52kg) is India’s biggest hope for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Mary Kom will bank on her experience to change the color of her 2012 Olympic bronze medal. The Tokyo Olympics will possibly be her final hurrah before hanging the gloves.

Boxing events at the Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 24 at the Kokugikan arena. The competition will be held until August 8.

India's boxing history ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

India have won two medals in boxing at the Olympics thus far. Vijender Singh is the first Indian pugilist to grab an Olympic medal. He won bronze in the middleweight category.

As mentioned earlier, Amit Panghal is India's biggest bet to win a medal in Tokyo, with several boxing experts believing that Panghal can create history at the upcoming Games. The flyweight boxer is the current world number 1 and is the top seed for the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian boxers at the Tokyo Olympics

Men’s at Tokyo Olympics: Amit Panghal (52 kg), Manish Kaushik (53 kg), Vikas Krishnan (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Satish Kumar (91 kg)

Women’s at Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom (51 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Pooja Rani (75 kg)

When and where to watch Boxing at Tokyo Olympics Live?

The Tokyo Olympics live will telecast on Sony Sports Networks. The events will begin at 11 am JST (7:30 am IST). Fans can also watch live streaming on SonyLiv.

Tokyo Olympics: WATCH - Mary Kom's London Games bronze medal win

Tokyo Olympics 2020 timings and schedule of Wrestling events

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 11:00 – 14:30

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 17:00 – 20:30

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 11:00 – 14:45

· Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:00 – 20:45

· Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 11:00 – 14:45

· Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 17:00 – 20:45

· Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:00 – 14:45

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 17:00 – 20:45

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

· Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 11:00 – 14:45

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) QuarterFinal

· Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:00 – 20:45

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) QuarterFinal

· Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 11:00 – 14:10

· Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 17:00 – 20:10

· Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 11:00 – 14:10

· Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 17:00 – 20:10

· Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 11:00 – 13:55

· Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Women’s Middle (69-75kg) QuarterFinals

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) SemiFinal

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 17:00 – 19:55

· Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

· Women’s Middle (69-75kg) QuarterFinals

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) SemiFinal

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 11:00 – 13:40

· Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal

· Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal

· Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 17:00 – 19:40

· Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal

· Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal

· Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 11:00 – 13:40

· Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal

· Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal

· Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Final

· Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 17:00 – 19:40

· Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal

· Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals

· Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Final

· Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 14:00 – 16:10

· Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Semifinals

· Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Semifinals

· Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Semifinals

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Final

· Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 14:00 – 16:10

· Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinals

· Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinals

· Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Final

· Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 14:00 – 15:40

· Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals

· Men’s Light (57-63kg) Semifinals

· Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Final

· Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 14:00 – 15:55

· Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Final

· Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Final

· Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Victory Ceremony

· Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Final

· Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Victory Ceremony

· Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Final

· Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Victory Ceremony

· Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 14:00 – 15:55

· Women’s Light (57-60kg) Final

· Men’s Light (57-63kg) Final

· Women’s Light (57-60kg) Victory Ceremony

· Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Final

· Men’s Light (57-63kg) Victory Ceremony

· Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Final

· Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Victory Ceremony

· Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Victory Ceremony

Note: The Tokyo Olympics timings are in Japan Standard Time (JST). India is 3 hrs and 30 minutes behind Japan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar