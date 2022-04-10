Indian contingent ends campaign with 10 medals at 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament

Indian boxers Sumit Kundu, Govind and Ananta Pralhad clinched gold medals at the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket on Saturday (April 9).

The contingent improved their previous year's tally to 10 medals, which included three gold, four silver and three bronze medals, to wrap up the tournament on a high. In the last edition of the Thailand Open, the Indian contingent bagged eight medals, consisting of one gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Govind blanked Thailand's Natthaphon Thaumcharoen 5-0 in the men's 48kg clash to win India's first gold medal of the tournament. Ananta Pralhad (54 kg) then thrashed Thailand's Ritthiamon Sae 5-0 to secure India's second gold medal at the tournament.

Sumit Kundu (75 kg) bagged India's third gold medal after dominating Peetapat Yeasungnoen of Thailand 5-0 in the final.

Other Indian medalists at 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament:

Amit Panghal (52 kg) had to be content with a silver medal after losing 2-3 in a hard-fought final against Filipino Rogen Ladon. Meanwhile, Varinder (60 kg) collected the silver medal after suffering a 0-5 defeat against local boy Khunatip Pidnuch in the final.

Ashish Kumar, who won a gold medal in the 2019 edition, settled for silver this time after failing to resist Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbay's challenge 0-5 in the 81 kg men's final.

In the women's category, Monika lost to Thailand's Chutamas Raksat in a unanimous 0-5 decision in 48kg.

Manisha (57kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) are the three other women pugilists who ended their campaigns with bronze medals after conceding losses in their respective semi-final bouts on Friday (April 8).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee