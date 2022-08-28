Indian elite men’s boxing squad to attend 10-day training camp in Iran

A 13-member Indian elite men’s boxing contingent are currently attending a 10-day training camp in Iran, which started on August 28 and will run through until September 6.

Apart from the thirteen members of the men's boxing squad, four others, including coaches and support staff, are also a part of the training camp.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has been organizing several international training camps for Indian boxers to bring them on par with the best boxers in the world.

Maximum international exposure, strengthening the reserve pool in each of the weight divisions and providing equal opportunity to all the pugilists have been key reasons behind organizing training camps abroad. This provides a fair chance to all pugilists to be selected for major international events.

The 13-member Indian boxing squad:

Deepak Kumar Bhoria (51kg) and Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) along with Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Tokyo Olympics quarter-finalist Satish Kumar (92+kg) are a part of the camp.

Among other boxers are Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md Etash Khan (60kg), Sachin (67kg), Amit Kumar (71kg), Naveen Boora (75kg), Arshdeep (80kg), Lakshya Chahar (86kg) have also been included in the list.

2022 Commonwealth Games featured pugilists will commence their training in September:

Eight of the elite male boxers who were part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), have been left out of this camp. Amit Panghal and Co. will commence their full-fledged training in the first week of September 2022.

India's boxing contingent wrapped up their CWG 2022 campaign with seven medals (three golds, one silver and three bronze medals).

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) all wrapped up their incredible CWG 2022 campaign with gold medals in their respective bouts. Meanwhile, Sagar Ahlawat bagged a silver medal.

Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Jaismine Lamboriya (60kg) and Rohit Tokas (67kg) settled for the bronze medal after losing their respective semifinal bouts.

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg) and Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) returned medalless. While a few of the pugilists were unlucky, others were not up to the mark at the quadrennial showpiece event.

