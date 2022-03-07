Krrish Pal, Ravi Saini enter semifinals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Indian junior boxers Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) are through to the semi-finals of the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships. The tournament is being held in Amman, Jordan on Sunday (March 6).

Krrish overwhelmed Philippines’s Robert Jamero 4-1 in the quarter-final bout. Ravi Saini displayed tactical prowess against Aphichit Chaemdi of Thailand to win the bout 3-2.

After a shaky start, Krrish bounced back with relentless and precise blows and dominated the next two rounds to eventually win the match. Ravi started off in an aggressive manner as both the boxers exchanged powerful punches. But the Indian boxer landed more punches to secure the favor of the judges for a semis spot.

Meanwhile, Renu (52kg), Prachi (57kg) and Ravina (63kg) progressed into the youth women's semi-finals following their comfortable wins in their respective last-8 matches on March 5.

Renu and Prachi outclassed Jordan’s Abla Alsharairh and Iraq’s Minahemn Mohammed respectively as the referees stopped the contest in both the bouts. Meanwhile, Ravina defeated Aidazholdassova of Kazakhstan in a split verdict.

However, in the youth men's category, Deepak (75kg) moved into the semi-finals after an easy 5-0 win over Khaled Alkurdy of UAE in the quarter-finals. Ashish Hooda (71kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Jaskaran Singh (92kg) bowed out of the tournament.

Four Indian boxers to feature in quarter-finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

At least four Indian boxers will vie for the semifinals spot at the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships.

Lovepreet Singh (50kg), Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), will be in action in the junior men's category in the quarter-finals later today.

The continental showpiece event has 352 boxers participating from 21 countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will take place on March 13 and 14.

