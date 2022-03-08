×
Mahi Siwach, Palak Zambre enter finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

2022 ASBC Asian Youth &amp; Junior Boxing Championships (Pic Credit: BFI)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 08, 2022 10:24 PM IST
Mahi Siwach and Palak Zambre recorded scintillating victories to enter the finals at the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday (March 8).

Mahi looked in good touch as she continued fierce attacks on her opponent Sadeen Alramhi of Jordan during their 46 kg semi-final bout. Her powerful punches along with aggressive approach rattled Sadeem before the referees stopped the contest in the third round.

Meanwhile, Palak stood tall to defeat Kazakhstan’s Gaukhar Zarden by a unanimous decision without breaking a sweat during her 48 kg last-4 bout.

Apart from Mahi, Palak, Vini (50 kg) and Yakshika (52 kg) were the other two pugilists to make their way into the finals on the seventh day of the boxing championships.

Vini defeated Iraq’s Dalya Al-Sammarraie in the 50 kg category by an RSC verdict while Yakshika outweighed Kazakhstan’s Shakhnaz Tairzhanova with a 5-0 scoreline.

As many as 11 female boxers have confirmed medals with semi-finals berths, while Nirjhara Bana (+80 kg) attained direct qualification in the final. Meanwhile, nine boxers have entered the last-4 stages of the junior boys’ category. A total of 21 medals are confirmed in the junior section.

Meanwhile, Ayush (57 kg), Rudra Pratap Singh (60 kg) and Anjani Kumar Mummana (67 kg) made an exit after losing to their opponents in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

ON A ROLL! 🔥🇮🇳 Youth men pugilists confirmed more medals on match day 6️⃣ with some style🔥 at the @BoxingAsian #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Jordan 🇯🇴 . Keep going, champs! 💪#PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing https://t.co/kdOD4qusNB

Indian boxers to feature in semi-finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

At least seven Indian boxers will vie for a spot in the finals at the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships.

Defending champion Nikita Chand (60 kg) along with six more Indian junior girls will be competing for a place in the final when they enter the ring later today.

The continental showpiece event has 352 boxers participating from 21 countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will take place on March 13 and 14.

Also read: Mary Kom to skip World Championships and Asian Games, will focus on Commonwealth Games

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
