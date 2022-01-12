Mary Kom and six other boxers set to be part of national boxing camp

Six-time world champion Mary Kom, along with six other boxers, have been included for the ongoing the national boxing camp. The boxing camp commenced on January 3 this year.

The boxing camps are being held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports Patiala for men and the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi for women respectively. The camps are slated to be held until March 14.

With 2022 being an action-packed year for sports with Commonwealth Games as well as Asian games lined up, the Sports authority of India (SAI) approved the inclusion of boxers recommended by the Boxing Federation of India.

A total of 57 boxers (women), including Lovlina Borgohain and MC Mary Kom will attend the national camp in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium..

Earlier, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was named the 'Best Sportsperson of the Year 2021' by the Assam Sports Journalists Association.

Nearly, 63 boxers (men) across different weight categories along with 27 coaching and support staff will be a part of the National Camp in NIS, Patiala.

Both national camps are being conducted after seeking annual training calendar approval from MYAS and SAI.

Boxer's included for the national boxing camp

A total of six boxers were given the nod to be a part of the national boxing camp. Apart from Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar will also be part of the national boxing camps.

The SAI statement read:

"The Olympian boxers will now join the camps, which started on January 3 with only those who had competed in the National Championships. With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games drawing close, Sports authority of India has approved the inclusion recommended by the Boxing Federation of India."

