Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Results at the end of Day 6

The sixth day at IBC World Boxing Championship brought more success for the Indian contingent. Both the boxers fighting today won comprehensively and progressed to the next round. The Indian pugilists in action for today's battles were Akash Sangwan (67 kg) and Nishant Dev (71 kg).

They yielded success for India in today’s bouts. Akash Sangwan was up against Fu Mingke of China, while Nishant Dev fought South Korea’s Lee Sangmin in the Round of 32 matches. A win in each match saw India with a great advantage in the next stage.

The fight between Akash and Fu Mingke was all about showing great character and grit. Sangwan stayed at a distance from his opponent as well as dodging his attacks and blows. The Indian Boxer landed some heavy blows on Fu which rendered him helpless.

Fu Mingke was desperately finding any weakness in Akash but was clueless about him. The last round saw him launching onto him for attack but Sangwan dealt him with so much ease. The fight ended with a 5-0 result in favor of Akash Sangwan. He will be taking on Kazakhstan's Dulat Bekbauov for the last 16 Rounds.

Akash Sangwan in action (Twitter/BFI)

Next up was Nishant Dev who fought South Korea’s Lee Sangwan in the light middleweight category in Round of 32 bout. As we all know, Nishant Dev is a very technically sound player, and we were lucky enough to see that technical versatility today too. The strategy he applied to win the first round was just amazing.

He played the patience game with Lee for a long time in the first round. But he was offensive enough to land enough punches which win him that round. The second round saw his opponent getting more and more furious at him, but it was Dev who got the better of him.

After a hard-fought second round, Nishant Dev was declared a winner by a unanimous decision of 5-0. He will be fighting Palestine’s Foqahaa Nidal on Tuesday 9th May 2021.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 6 Results (Indians Only)

Round of 32: Akash Sangwan (India) vs Fu Mingke (China)

Category: 67 Kg

Result: Akash Sangwan (India) 5-0 Fu Mingke (China)

Round of 32: Nishant Dev (India) vs Lee Sangmin (South Korea)

Category: 71 Kg

Result: Nishant Dev (India) 5-0 Lee Sangmin (South Korea)

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 5 Fixtures (India Only)

Super Sunday will see four Indian Pugilists in action, indeed a day for India’s Boxing enthusiasts has been made. Deepak Kumar will see Tokyo’s Sakin Bibossinov in a Round of 32 match-ups.

Mohammad Hussamuddin will be up against Russia’s Savvin Eduard in a Round of 16 battle. Sumit Sangwan will fight Russia’s Pavel Sosulinin in his opening game in a round of 32 matches and Narendar Singh will square off with Arzola Lopez of Cuba.

Round of 32

Category: 51 Kg - Deepak Kumar (India) vs Sakin Bibossinov (Tokyo)

Category: 75 Kg - Sumit Sangwan (India) vs Pavel Sosulinin (Russia)

Round of 16

Category: 57 Kg - Muhammad Hussamuddin (India) vs Savvin Eduard (Russia)

Category: 92+ Kg - Narendar Singh (India) vs Arzola Lopez (Cuba)

